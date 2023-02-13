How Desi Perkins and Katy DeGroot Became YouTube's Most Enviable BFFs

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

On a recent Thursday afternoon, beauty YouTubers Desi Perkins and Katy DeGroot found themselves in the same place with a stretch of free time. So they decided to get to work.

Having just wrapped their joint Zoom interview with E! News, "We're actually making a day of it now," Desi shared. "We're going to maybe film some stuff together."

A literal throwback Thursday, if you will. Because once upon a time the IRL BFFs would spend nearly every day shooting videos together as they bulked up their fanbases on YouTube (a combined 5 million-plus subscribers), Instagram (6.6 million between the two) and now TikTok.

But these days, with multiple businesses to run (Desi oversees her Dezi eyewear brand and Dezi Skin; Katy launched clothing brand Thirty Years with husband Jon in 2021), when the Los Angeles-based pair are able to hang out with one another, they'd much rather create memories than new content.