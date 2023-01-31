Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

Watch : Danny Masterson's Rape Case Declared Mistrial

Ashton Kutcher is speaking out about former co-star Danny Masterson's rape allegations for the first time.

Masterson—who co-starred alongside Kutcher in That ‘70s Show and Netflix's The Ranch—was arrested and charged in 2020 for three counts of rape by force or fear with three separate women, Kutcher is sharing his perspective on the actor's legal troubles.

"I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way," he told Esquire in an article published Jan. 31, adding that he wants Masterson "to be found innocent of the charges brought against him."

However, the 44-year-old—who also reflected on their time working together, noting Masterson was a mentor during his early years in Hollywood—explained that the ultimate answer isn't so simple.

"Ultimately, I can't know," Kutcher continued. "I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment." After pausing, as the outlet noted, he added, "I just don't know."