Black Heritage Month: 6 Need-To-Know Beauty Brands For Men & Women

February 1 marks the start of Black Heritage Month, also known as Black History Month. Intended as period to honor and reflect on the history, adversity, and triumph of Black Americans, Black History Month is a time of learning. Not all of us can be teachers, writers, or lecturers, but we can always share what we do have expertise in.
Since you're here, you probably already know that said expertise just so happens to be in shopping. But it's not just "shopping" in general: Right now, we're specifically highlighting six must-have beauty and skincare brands — Kubra Kay, LUV + CO, Ginger + Honey, Dion Michaels, Beauty and the City, and Okoko — that all have Black founders.
Below, you can learn a little about each one, and discover some new-to-you products that you'll probably wonder how you ever went without. Scroll on to meet your future favorite soaps, serums, lipsticks, and more, and support Black creators along the way.
Kubra Kay Skincare Razor Relief
Founded by Khadidjah Toure, Kubra Kay's product line delivers "clean, high-performance products" based on traditional remedies "passed down through [the founder's] West African culture." This soothing razor relief offers "eliminates irritations and unsightly bumps from shaving and waxing."
Kubra Kay Face Eraser
Per the brand, the Face Eraser set offers "multi-function microfiber puff towels" (think cleansing, makeup removing, and more) designed for compatibility with all skin types.
LUV + CO Chamomile Collection Face & Eye Primer
LUV + CO offers "conscious color cosmetics," which means not only offering an inclusive range of shades, but that all products are "mindfully formulated without ingredients...that are proven to cause disproportionate harm to Black women and communities of color" as well. This versatile face and eye primer preps the skin for makeup application.
LUV + CO Moisturizing Lipstick
LUV + Co's classic Moisturizing Lipstick is crafted with "organic butters, botanical extracts and essential plant oils," which already feels pretty good. But, hello, those pigments? You'll look even better than you feel.
Ginger + Honey Bubbles + Honey Sugar Scrub
Ginger + Honey aims to "merge the gap" between your skincare and your lifestyle. Each of their affordable body treatments — which are made with "natural and ethical ingredients" — is meant to fulfill that purpose.
Ginger + Honey Buttermilk + Honey Firming Soap
Not your average soap: This Buttermilk + Honey bar "firms and illuminates" the appearance of your skin, according to the brand.
Dion Michaels Grooming Cream
Founded by college friends Tammie Sykes and Simone Randle, Dion Michaels - Skincare for Men offers "simple, healthy, and minimalistic formulas." Their two-step routine (this versatile grooming cream is the first step) is designed to help men of all ages unlock a "transformative journey to rediscover confidence and re-write the societal lies surrounding men's skincare."
Dion Michaels Skin Balm
This combination aftershave and moisturizer is step two. Taking care of yourself can be simple, men! You just have to, you know, actually do it.
Beauty and the City Hydrating Face And Body Shimmer
Beauty and the City is the label on-the-go women have been waiting for. So, you know, all women. The founder Tanille describes her line as "a five-minute beauty beat for busy women" that also offers "results-driven skincare." Her Hydrating Face & Body Shimmer is a flexible highlighter that can be applied however and wherever you want. Time-saving? No rules? We love that.
Beauty and the City Baby Lip Kit
This duo includes a gentle scrub to buff away dead skin and a nourishing balm to treat your lips with after.
Okoko Purifying Oil Serum Manuka & Blue Light Elixir
"Modern skincare for modern lifestyles" is Okoko's "raison d'etre." Each innovative item is crafted with "clean botanical ingredients" to help enhance "visibly radiant skin," including this often-sold-out serum designed to help prevent negative effects of blue light on your complexion. It has other uses, too, including general moisturization, clarifying acne oil, dark spot treatment, and more.
Okoko Sublime Multi-Purpose Radiance Balm
The Sublime balm is also part of Okoko's anti-blue-light-that-is-probably-bad-for-us-yet-we-can't-get-away-from collection. It's enriched with "exotic oils and butters," including the "rare and precious" (!) tomato oil.
