Super Bowl LVII: Here's What To Wear To Cheer On The Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The last time the Philadelphia Eagles appeared in the Super Bowl, they were a fantastic underdog team replete with personality, activism, and joy. This year, where they've annihilated their opponents at nearly every opportunity, it's pretty much the same deal, just with a few new and deeply online players (and slightly less underdog-like aspect). Their continued domination, even during close-call games, has brought astonishment and delight to fans worldwide.
This year, they've made it to the big game again, under perhaps even more exciting circumstances than before. After all, this year's matchup offers a historic showdown between Black quarterbacks, a pair of brothers, and even current and former Eagles coaches. Also, that halftime show headliner? Unbelievable.
Obviously, you need to celebrate your faves in style. So I've done the hard work of rounding up 20 jackets, tees, accessories, and more that rep the Philadelphia Eagles, and also the Kansas City Chiefs, against whom they are playing.
Scroll on, bundle up (unless you're headed to watch the game in person!), and Go Birds.
NFL Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes II
Okay, even I can admit that this Funko Pop of Mahomes is pretty darn cute.
Starter Men's Philadelphia Eagles Track Jacket Sweatshirt
Crafted from sweatshirt material, this track jacket is the perfect layer for bundling up to tailgate in.
Touch Women's Kansas City Chiefs Hoodie Sweatshirt
This slim-cut hoodie is a vibrant way to show off that you root for the Chief, if you're into that kind of thing.
Touch Women's Philadelphia Eagles Pullover Sweater
With its vintage-inspired, preppy aesthetic, this pullover demonstrates that not every Birds fan is what the media makes them out to be.
Touch Women's Kansas City Chiefs Graphic T-shirt
The contrast trim on the sleeves elevates this easygoing tee.
Philadelphia Eagles NFL Swirl Heart Necklace
If you're getting the party going early, but find that NFL merch isn't welcomed in every environment, this pendant necklace is a good alternative.
DKNY Womens Kansas City Chiefs Compression Athletic Pants
DKNY's compression pants are perfect for the Chiefs fan who doesn't want an opportunity to demonstrate that she's a Chiefs fan pass her by.
Starter Men's Philadelphia Eagles Jacket
Cozy, oversized, and easygoing, this Eagles jacket will make you an undeniable hit in South Philly.
DKNY Women's Kansas City Chiefs Pullover Sweater
Probably a good idea to wear this sweater to rep your team more subtly when in the presence of rowdy fans of the other team.
Touch Women's Philadelphia Eagles Tank Top
Planning on working up a sweat during parking lot kegstands? Well, here you go.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Kansas City Chiefs Sweatshirt
This graphic pullover sweatshirt has the effect of 3D patches, but will remain in one place if crazed Eagles fan attempts to tear them off of you.
Touch Women's Philadelphia Eagles Hoodie Sweatshirt
This super-soft hoodie can be worn for whatever activity we, I mean you, Birds fans might get up to.
Touch Women's Kansas City Chiefs Sweatshirt
Honestly, I love the collegiate feel of this Chiefs sweatshirt, and also appreciate how much of this sports merch in general is specifically designed for non-dude fans.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Reggie White
It's Reggie White! Philly legend! I'm sure they'll make a Jalen Hurts one eventually, but for now, this Funko is pretty good.
DKNY Women's Kansas City Chiefs Jacket
As fun as it is that the Chiefs wear bold, bright colors, a black layer is always important to have in the rotation.
Starter Men's Philadelphia Eagles Jacket
Just the ultimate in throwback chic, this Kelly green windbreaker is one you'll want to make sure no one tries to take when you aren't looking.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Kansas City Chiefs Jacket
Look like a coach no matter where you go with this adjustable Chiefs jacket.
Hands High Women's Philadelphia Eagles Sweatshirt
A track jacket-inspired zip-up sweatshirt, this layer is great for running errands, running to catch SEPTA, running to be on camera on the way to a game, and pretty much anything else.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Kansas City Chiefs Jacket
This luxe, multi-textured puffer might be too much for Arizona, but it will certainly keep you warm during brutal Kansas winters.
NFL Men's Philadelphia Eagles Track Jacket
I mean, what's better than an old-school track jacket? Exactly.
For more
unbiased sports coverage merchandise, here's what we recommended for supporting the 2022 World Series teams.