Super Bowl LVII: Here's What To Wear To Cheer On The Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The last time the Philadelphia Eagles appeared in the Super Bowl, they were a fantastic underdog team replete with personality, activism, and joy. This year, where they've annihilated their opponents at nearly every opportunity, it's pretty much the same deal, just with a few new and deeply online players (and slightly less underdog-like aspect). Their continued domination, even during close-call games, has brought astonishment and delight to fans worldwide.

This year, they've made it to the big game again, under perhaps even more exciting circumstances than before. After all, this year's matchup offers a historic showdown between Black quarterbacks, a pair of brothers, and even current and former Eagles coaches. Also, that halftime show headliner? Unbelievable.

Obviously, you need to celebrate your faves in style. So I've done the hard work of rounding up 20 jackets, tees, accessories, and more that rep the Philadelphia Eagles, and also the Kansas City Chiefs, against whom they are playing.

Scroll on, bundle up (unless you're headed to watch the game in person!), and Go Birds.