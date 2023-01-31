Hyperice’s Hypervolt Go Is The Travel-Sized Massage Gun You Didn’t Know You've Been Missing

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Massage gun this. Massage gun that. When are we going to stop hearing about massage guns? Ideally, never. At least not until we all have the right one for us. I just so happen to think that one might be the Hypervolt GO. Lightweight, travel-sized, and adaptable to the user's needs, the compact edition of Hyperice's classic doesn't sacrifice the original's quality for its size.

According to the brand, "it can bring serious muscle-massaging relief with you anytime, anywhere...without disruption." In other words? It's quiet enough for you to use while you watch TV or catch up on podcasts.

Affordable, ambient muscle relief. Who knew! This time of year, especially, when stiff boots, cold weather, and the winter blues can make old aches and pains even more noticeable, that can't be overvalued.

What I'm saying is: With its TSA-approved size and ultralight weight (seriously, 1.5lbs!), the Hypervolt GO is the companion your gym bag, tote, or briefcase has been missing.