Rebel Wilson’s Birthday Surprise for Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Is Aca-Awesome

Watch : Rebel Wilson Says Onscreen Kiss Sparked Ramona Agruma Romance

Isn't it romantic?

Ramona Agruma celebrated another year around the sun with her other half, Rebel Wilson.

"Thank you for all my beautiful birthday wishes!" Ramona wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 alongside pictures from the festivities. "Thank you my love @rebelwilson for the most thoughtful birthday surprise and thanks to my friends who always put a smile on my face. Feeling loved."

In the carousel of snaps, Ramona included a shot of her alongside some pretty in pink roses as well as one of her holding two big gold balloons in the shape of numbers "3" and "9."

And no birthday post would be complete without some celebratory selfies. For Ramona, that included a group shot along with two pics with Rebel, with one of them featuring the Pitch Perfect star sweetly kissing her girlfriend's cheek.

Rebel and Ramona first made their relationship public in June 2022 in an Instagram post.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince," Rebel wrote alongside a pic of the two cuddled up together. "But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove."