Rebel Wilson’s Birthday Surprise for Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Is Aca-Awesome

Isn't it romantic?
Ramona Agruma celebrated another year around the sun with her other half, Rebel Wilson.
"Thank you for all my beautiful birthday wishes!" Ramona wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 alongside pictures from the festivities. "Thank you my love @rebelwilson for the most thoughtful birthday surprise and thanks to my friends who always put a smile on my face. Feeling loved."
In the carousel of snaps, Ramona included a shot of her alongside some pretty in pink roses as well as one of her holding two big gold balloons in the shape of numbers "3" and "9."
And no birthday post would be complete without some celebratory selfies. For Ramona, that included a group shot along with two pics with Rebel, with one of them featuring the Pitch Perfect star sweetly kissing her girlfriend's cheek.
Rebel and Ramona first made their relationship public in June 2022 in an Instagram post.
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince," Rebel wrote alongside a pic of the two cuddled up together. "But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove."
In November, Rebel announced that she has welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate.
"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
She added, "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."
Since the newborn's arrival, Ramona has discussed how parenthood is "life-changing."
"You start thinking about someone else instead of yourself," she said in a Nov. 16 appearance on The Morning Show. "Priorities change, when you think like, ‘Oh I wish I would go have a massage or something'. Like no, I just want to spend time with her and be at home."