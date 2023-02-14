Inside the Love Lives of Award Season Stars: Austin Butler, Angela Bassett and More

Watch : Black Panther's Angela Bassett on Making History at Golden Globes

What would award season be without someone to share it with?

Luckily, for many of this year's talented group of artists, they don't have to wonder. In fact, Angela Bassett—who recently won a Golden Globe for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is also nominated for both a SAG Award and an Oscar—has been married to fellow actor Courtney B. Vance for over two decades.

The pair first met while attending Yale Drama School in the '80s, but didn't start a romance until years later while in Los Angeles. After saying "I do" in 1997, Bassett and Vance welcomed twins Slater and Bronwyn, now 17, who are a big support system for their mom during this chapter in her career.

"It's fabulous," Bassett told Today in late 2022 of this period. "It really is...the longevity, the consistency, to be able to practice your craft, to have it acknowledged and received in a such a beautiful way by such wonderful people, I'm really grateful."