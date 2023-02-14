Inside the Love Lives of Award Season Stars: Austin Butler, Angela Bassett and More

With award season in full swing, E! News is doing a deep dive on the love lives of Paul Mescal, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie and more celebs. Keep scrolling for relationship details.

By Jess Cohen Feb 14, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsValentine's DayCouplesCelebritiesAngela BassettKaia GerberCourtney B. VanceAustin Butler
Watch: Black Panther's Angela Bassett on Making History at Golden Globes

What would award season be without someone to share it with?

Luckily, for many of this year's talented group of artists, they don't have to wonder. In fact, Angela Bassett—who recently won a Golden Globe for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is also nominated for both a SAG Award and an Oscar—has been married to fellow actor Courtney B. Vance for over two decades.

The pair first met while attending Yale Drama School in the '80s, but didn't start a romance until years later while in Los Angeles. After saying "I do" in 1997, Bassett and Vance welcomed twins Slater and Bronwyn, now 17, who are a big support system for their mom during this chapter in her career.

"It's fabulous," Bassett told Today in late 2022 of this period. "It really is...the longevity, the consistency, to be able to practice your craft, to have it acknowledged and received in a such a beautiful way by such wonderful people, I'm really grateful."

photos
Oscars 2023: Stars React to Their Nominations

In addition to Bassett, fellow award season winner Austin Butler also has a supportive partner by his side: model Kaia Gerber.

For details on Butler and Gerber's relationship—and for more scoop on the love lives of 2023's award season stars—keep scrolling.

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal

3

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber

Fans are all shook up over this romance between Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber. The Elvis actor—who previously dated Vanessa Hudgens—and the supermodel daughter of Cindy Crawford first sparked romance rumors in late 2021, following her breakup from actor Jacob Elordi. Since then, the pair has been spotted out and about in NYC and L.A., with Kaia most recently supporting her leading man after his win at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance

After meeting at Yale Drama School in the '80s, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's romance didn't start until years later when they crossed paths in Los Angeles. They've now been married for over two decades and are parents to 17-year-old twins Slater and Bronwyn. This year, Bassett is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail

While Michelle Williams keeps her private life, well, private, she has made a rare comment about her life with husband Thomas Kail. In fact, when the Fabelmans actress announced her third pregnancy in May, she gushed to Variety, "It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family." Williams—who shares 2-age son Hart with Kail and daughter Matilda, 17, with late ex Heath Ledgergave birth to her third baby in late 2022.

Sony Pictures Classics
Bill Nighy

While they've never confirmed their relationship, rumors have swirled regarding a romance between Living actor Bill Nighy and Vogue's Anna Wintour for several years now. Years prior, Nighy was in a relationship with Diana Quick, who he shares daughter Mary Nighy, 38, with. As for Wintour, she is mom to daughter Bee Shaffer, 35, who she shares with ex David Shaffer.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal—who is nominated for his first Academy Award for Aftersun—sparked romance rumors with singer Phoebe Bridgers in May 2020 after engaging in a flirty Twitter exchange about Normal People. Mescal later appeared in the music video for Bridgers' song "Savior Complex," which was released in Dec. 2020, almost a year before the duo confirmed their relationship on the red carpet. After being seemingly inseparable over the last few years, the stars have recently sparked breakup rumors, though they've yet to address the speculation. 

Don Arnold/Getty Images
Andrew Upton & Cate Blanchett

When Tar actress Cate Blanchett and playwright Andrew Upton first met, they didn't exactly hit it off. "He thought I was aloof and I thought he was arrogant," she told Vanity Fair in 1999. "And it just shows how wrong you can be. But once he kissed me, that was that." They married in December 1997 and are now parents to four kids: Dashiell, 21, Roman, 18, Ignatius, 15, and Edith, 7.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Martin McDonagh & Phoebe Waller-Bridge

While playwright Martin McDonagh and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge—who started dating in 2018—rarely discuss their relationship, the Banshees of Inisherin writer-director did tell The Guardian in late 2022, "Thumbs up on my love life, thanks for asking." Plus, Waller-Bridge has been by his side throughout award season, so it's safe to say this couple is still going strong.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Brendan Fraser & Jeanne Moore

Over the last year, Brendan Fraser has had a special leading lady with him on the red carpet: makeup artist Jeanne Moore. Prior to his relationship with Moore, the actor—who is nominated for an Oscar for his performance in The Whale—was married to Afton Smith. The pair, who broke up in 2007, share kids Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16.

AKM-GSI
Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley

Babylon actress Margot Robbie and film producer Tom Ackerley first met on the set of the film Suite Française and later began dating. The couple—who has since formed the production company LuckyChap—tied the knot in late 2016with Robbie confirming their marriage is an Instagram post.

Alex Berliner/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest

Jamie Lee Curtis—who is up for her first Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once—and screenwriter Christopher Guest have been married since 1984 and are parents to children Ruby Guest, 26, and Annie Guest, 36. 

Watch the 2023 Academy Awards Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Why Rihanna Didn’t Get Paid for Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance

2

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal

3

See the Outtakes From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Dunkin Commercial

4

Travis Kelce’s Sweet Reason for Wearing No. 87 Is a Nod to Jason Kelce

5

Tristan Thompson Subtly Reacts to Khloe Kardashian’s Bikini Photos