Alec Baldwin Officially Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Rust Shooting Case

Watch : Alec Baldwin to Be Charged in Rust Shooting

Rust star Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the film's 2021 shooting case, according a statement obtained by NBC News.



Ahead of the latest development, the New Mexico District Attorney's Office confirmed their intent to formally file charges following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

"The District Attorney and the special prosecutor are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins," First Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesperson Heather Brewer said in a statement included in a Jan. 30 press release. "The evidence and the facts speak for themselves."

The shooting occurred in October 2021 after a loaded prop gun held by Baldwin discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Souza, who was shot in the shoulder, was later released after being treated at a hospital.

No charges will be filed specific to the shooting of the director, the district attorney's office stated in a Jan. 19 press release.