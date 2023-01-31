Katherine Schwarzenegger Just Wore This Surprisingly Affordable, TikTok-Famous Jumpsuit

We shared these items worn by Katherine Schwarzenegger because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is one of those celebrities who exudes effortlessly cool style that I (ironically) make the effort to emulate. Even when she's just running a casual errand, she is serving a chic and put-together aesthetic. Recently, she was spotted rocking a super affordable look that you've probably seen all over TikTok.

If you're into fashion TikTok, you've watched videos of the Old Navy Powersoft jumpsuits all over your For You Page. Shoppers have raved about how great it looks, how comfortable it feels, and how easy it is to move around. After viewing so many videos, I couldn't believe how good this one jumpsuit looked on so many different people— a true wardrobe staple. I just had to have one. The always fashionable Paige DeSorbo recommended the style when she was the E! Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor.

Unfortunately, it is sold out all the time. It's just one of those sought-after styles that you need to buy before it's too late. Thankfully, it's back in stock in a ton of colors with sizes ranging from XS to 4X with standard, petite, and tall lengths. I get it, a jumpsuit can be intimidating to wear, but once you try it on, you will feel like the star that you are. This is a supremely flattering piece and it's really easy to style with pieces you already own. Or you can just channel Katherine's recent look and go for this hooded jacket.

Don't miss out on a game-changing jumpsuit. A trending style at this price is bound to sell out. Again.