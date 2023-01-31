40 Valentine's Day Gifts from Celebrity Brands: SKIMS, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Beis, Honest, and More

Looking for the perfect present? Check out these gift picks from brands owned by celebs including Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Alba, and Dolly Parton.

E! Insider Shop: Valentine's Day Gifts From Celebrity Brands

If you're Valentine's Day shopping for a loved one who's pop culture-obsessed and you're not sure what to buy, shop from celebrity-owned brands. Why not play into their fandom and get them a present they'll use and adore? Go the self-care route with beauty products from Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, and Gwen Stefani's brands. Shop home finds from Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore's brands. Gift the fashionistas in your life with stylish picks from Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Martha Stewart, Khloe Kardashian, and Cardi B's product lines. Cheers to love with beverages from brands owned by Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Kathy Hilton, and Cameron Diaz.

Here are some of our must-have gifts from star brands just in time for Valentine's Day.

Beauty Gifts From Celeb Brands

Kylie Skin Valentine’s Lip Balm Set

This lip balm set is from the 2022 Valentine's Day drop. I bought one of these and then I immediately ordered another set after trying them out. I have always loved the Kylie Skin Lip Balms. These are hydrating without being sticky.

$29
$15
Kylie Cosmetics

Rare Beauty Mini Mauves Lip Duo

This two-piece set includes bestsellers from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. The Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm is hydrating, and long-lasting, without feeling sticky. The With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm delivers buildable color that feels super light on your lips.

A fan of the set said, "This set was the perfect shade for daytime use. The gloss is great for winter wear. I like wearing them together for longer coverage lasting 4-5 hours. These products are very affordable and good quality."

$18
Kohl's
$30
Amazon

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Showstopp’r Kit

This bundle is everything you need to be prepared for the Super Bowl. Here's what you get in the clear Team Fenty bag:

  • Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow
  • Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
  • Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream Sample Packette
  • Deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum Sample
  • Showstopp'r Makeup Sponge in a limited-edition football shape. 
$86
$76
Fenty Beauty
$38
Ulta
$38
Sephora

Honest Say Bye to Dry Winter Skin Gift Set

The name of this bundle says it all. If you want to address dry, winter skin and hair, check out this bundle from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Beauty. Here's what's in the set:

  • Nourish Conditioner
  • Sweet Almond Bubble Bath
  • Nourish Detangler
  • Nourish Shampoo + Body Wash
  • More Moisture Body Butter
  • Hand Cream
  • Wipes
  • 2-in-1 Cleansing Body Conditioner
  • Calm on Foaming Cream Cleanser
  • Calm & Heal Melting Balm
  • Moisturizing Gloves
  • Loofah Bath Mitt
  • Dusty Rose Fuzzy Headband
$200
Honest

Give Them Lala Calming Face Sheet Masks With Aloe Vera & Chamomile- Set of 4

Treat loved ones with these calming, hydrating masks from Lala Kent's brand Give Them Lala. This four-piece set is the perfect stocking stuffer. 

$12
Amazon

Karen Huger Luxury Gift Set Home Fragrance

Feel like the Grande Dame of your hometown with this elegant fragrance set from Karen Huger. This bundle has a La'Dame Home Fragrance Diffuser, La'Dame Room Spray, and a La'Dame Votive Candle.

$50
HSN
$55
Bloomingdale's

GXVE BY GWEN STEFANI Mini Originals Lip Set

No one does a red lip like Gwen Stefani. This three-piece set has clean lipsticks in satin, matte, and liquid matte finishes, all in the singer's signature red shade.

$25
$13
Sephora

Safely Clean Hands Kit

Pamper your hands with lotion, soap, and sanitizer bundle from Kris Jenner's brand Safely. 

$28
Safely

Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask

This hair mask from Kenya Moore Hair Care is just what you need to treat and prevent hair breakage. Treat yourself once a week with this salon-level indulgence.

 
$24
Amazon

N+B Core Shampoo + Conditioner Bundle- Sulfate-Free For All Hair Types and Textures, Strengthens and Hydrates

Brie and Nikki Bella always have the most shiny, lustrous, hair, don't they? If you want to get the look, try out the shampoo from their line. This volumizing shampoo will give you that salon-level lift and keep your locks hydrated without weighing your hair down. This conditioner strengthens your hair, leaving it smooth, strong, and shiny.

 
$31
Amazon

MOON Teeth Whitening Pen Elixir III by Kendall Jenner: Brush Every Tooth White - On-The-Go Whitener for A Brighter Smile

This is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use."

An Amazon customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better. My smile is the most important feature on my face. I talk to people every single day as part of my job. In the morning before work I am always on the go. When using the Moon Whitening Pen it was easy to use. Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to."

A shopper reviewed, "This whitening pen is pretty impressive. I've added it into my nightly routine & have whiter teeth & no sensitivity at all!"

$20
Amazon

Viva Verano Lashes

Scheana Shay has delivered some iconic eyelash moments on Vanderpump Rules, so it was only natural that she started her own lash line. There are three looks to choose from.

 
$16
Amazon

Rinna Beauty Lip Kit

Perfect your pout with one of these three-piece sets from Lisa Rinna's brand Rinna Beauty. Each bundle has a lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss in matching hues.

 
$45
Amazon
$45
Rinna Beauty

goop GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio

This trio has full-size, best-selling lip balms. There are two sets with three shades. There's an option with warm tints and another with cool shades. These lip balms are hydrating and long-lasting while they deliver a subtle dose of color. Gwyneth Paltrow says, "Worth it!My lips get really dry in the winter especially, and all three balms soothe and moisturize like nothing else."

These sets have 3K+ Sephora Loves.

$48
Sephora
$48
Goop
$48
Detox Market

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Sincerely Me Eye Essentials

You can create a wide variety of looks with this eyeshadow palette and mascara duo from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. These shadows are rich, pigmented, and crease-resistant. The mascara is just what you need to lift, lengthen, and curl your lashes.

$25
Sephora

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters

This lotion from Rihanna's Fenty Skin is currently sold out at Sephora. It's a super-hydrating lotion that absorbs quickly and smells amazing with notes of warm vanilla and rose gold. It has 12.8K Sephora Loves. This is the perfect self-care gift that your boo will use all the time.

$45
Fenty Beauty
$45
Kohl's
$45
Sephora

Fashion Gifts From Celeb Brands

SKIMS Soft Lounge Henley Top and Soft Lounge Legging

This pajama set is comfy, stylish, and fun— just like the rest of the Valentine's Day collection from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS.

$52
Top
$58
Leggings

LC Lauren Conrad Love Crossbody Bag

Bring some cuteness to any ensemble with a heart-shaped bag from LC Lauren Conrad. This bag also comes in brown and navy blue.

$50
$25
Kohl's

SKIMS Cozy Knit Short Robe

It doesn't get more comfortable than a robe from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. I have this one from the Cozy Collection in every color. It's so plush, comfortable, and super warm. What more could you want for the winter months?

$108
$54
SKIMS

Beis The Koozie Sling

If you talk a lot with your hands and you wish you had a third arm to hold your drink, this koozie sling from Shay Mitchell's Beis is just what you need for your next tailgate, outdoor concert, or another social gathering.

 

$48
Beis

Good American Classic Soft Scarf and Brushed Boyfriend Shacket

Give the gift of comfort with this matching scarf and shacket duo from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American. Both styles come in numerous colors.

$55
$39
Scarf
$165
$116
Shacket

MARTHA by Martha Stewart Luxe Cashmere Blend Sweater Hoodie

Step up your loungewear with a cashmere hoodie from MARTHA by Martha Stewart. This super soft style comes in three colorways.

$80
$40
Martha

Reebok Cardi B Woven Crop Jacket

Elevate your athleisure with a cropped track jacket from Cardi B's Reebok collaboration.

$85
$80
Reebok

Katy Perry Women's The Luvlie Bootie Ankle Boot

Cozy plaid isn't just for button-down shirts. These fun boots from Katy Perry are available in six prints.

$139
$97
Amazon

Good American Classic Heel Bootie

These classic heeled booties from Khloe Kardashian's Good American will never let you down. They also come in black.

$249
Good American

Draper James Harriet Bow Back Flats

It doesn't get any cuter than these bow-adorned shoes from Reese Witherspoon's line Draper James.

$125
$59
Red
$125
$59
Beige
$125
$59
Black

Home Gifts From Celeb Brands

Kelly Clarkson Home 12 South 8 Piece Mercury Glass Tabletop Votive Holder Set

Spruce up your space with some finds from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection at Wayfair. This 12-piece candle set is a great holiday gift that brings great vibes and a stylish aesthetic.

$70
$60
Wayfair

Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated, Bedazzled With Over 5000 Rhinestones

Get your shine on with these water bottles, which are bedazzled with 5,000+ shimmering rhinestones. The screw-on lid is leak-proof and you can carry it by the chain. These keep your drinks cold for 12-24 hours or you can keep your hot beverages at their temperature for 4-6 hours.

 
$40
Amazon

BFF Collection Printed Leaf Decorative Pillow

"This pillow was definitely a little wink wink at our Beverly Hills past. Just a little, subtle nod to the people who would get it," Tori Spelling previously shared with E!.

Jennie Garth added, "You can use the pillows on both sides. One side has the pattern and the other is solid. You can mix things up. It's a totally easy, inexpensive way to update your living room or bedroom."

These reversible pillows come in green and pink.

$48
QVC

Drew Barrymore Flower Home Grecian Blue Ombre Glass Drinkware Set, 8 Pieces

Sip your favorite beverages from an ombre glass. These cups from Drew Barrymore Flower Home come in green, blue, and orange.

$26
Walmart

Food and Alcohol Gifts From Celeb Brands

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Favorite Southern-Style Cake Mix

A cake mix is a great gift because it's an activity (baking) and a snack. Dolly Parton collaborated with Duncan Hines to create several flavors including red velvet, banana supreme, lemon, pineapple supreme, coconut, and strawberry supreme.

$3
Amazon

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Baking Mix Bundle, Set of 3

Here's another fun pick for the holiday bakers out there. This trio gives you three mixes: Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, Buttermilk Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix, and the Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix.

$25
Cravings

Fresh Vine Wine Brut Rosé

Toast this Valentine's Day with the Brut Rosé from Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough's brand Fresh Vine Wine.

$23
Fresh Vine Wine

Avaline The Essentials

Cameron Diaz started Avaline with Katherine Power. If you're looking for wine that tastes good with simplicity and transparency at the forefront, this three-piece bundle is the perfect introduction to the brand (and an amazing gift, of course). This set has red, white, and rosé wines.

$72
Avaline

818 Blanco Tequila

If you're shopping for a Kendall Jenner fan, they will appreciate this blanco tequila from her brand, 818.

$45
Total Wine

Casa Del Sol Blanco Tequila

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kathy Hilton advocate for Casa Del Sol, a tequila brand that she invested in, which is co-founded by Eva Longoria. If you're shopping for someone who's #TeamKathy or #TeamTequila, this pick is a winner, for sure.

$65
Total Wine

LoverBoy Beverages

Feel like you're on Summer House with some beverages from LoverBoy, the brand founded by Kyle Cooke.

Shop @
Total Wine

Tech Gifts From Celeb Brands

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Kim Kardashian's Beats collab sold out a couple times over at Apple, but you can get these earbuds from Amazon just in time for Valentine's Day. These have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$200
Amazon

Do you want more celeb-inspired shopping? Check out these Valentine's Day gifts for reality TV fans.

