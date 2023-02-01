Ditch Heavy, Cakey Setting Powder With This $7 Sebum Drying Powder From Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Dear makeup, I love you, but sometimes, you break my skin out and clog my pores. I'm looking at you especially, setting powder. I adore a matte, flawless look as much as the next person, but recently, my skin has become uber-sensitive to the types of products I use— even after cleansing my face multiple times, using makeup wipes and doing a full skincare routine, I tend to break out the morning after I do my full makeup.
I've tried my fair share of products, from TikTok-viral foundations and setting powders with cult followings in the beauty community, and I've pored through enough reviews to fill up a book. I was convinced that all hope was lost, and I would be perpetually stuck doing skincare damage control every time I put on my beloved makeup (ever heard that phrase, "Beauty is pain?"), until I came across this lightweight sebum drying powder from Etude House.
This holy grail product consists of loose powder that contains 80% mineral. Its primary purpose is to control extra sebum and oil on your face while improving the health of your skin. It's not a setting powder, per se; it's more lightweight and contains beneficial ingredients like sugar polymer and cotton extact so your face doesn't feel like it's caked on with layers of makeup.
If I had to describe this powder in a phrase, it would be "skincare with the benefit of matte makeup." You can put it on over your basic skincare products or a full face of foundation— tinker around and find whatever routine works best for you. Personally, I apply my moisturizing skincare, then sunscreen (never skip sunscreen!), touches of concealer wherever needed and then finish off with this powder. The end result is a matte, poreless face that looks like I put on foundation— at least, that's the verdict I've gotten from friends and family alike.
If you feel like it's too good to be true (I assure you, it's not), scroll below to read what some Amazon reviewers have said about this product. The best part? It's only $7, and a little goes a long way, so you're truly getting the most bang out of your buck.
Etude Zero Sebum Drying Powder
This lightweight sebum drying powder combines skincare and makeup so you can get that matte, flawless finish without clogging your pores or breaking your skin out. It includes beneficial ingredients such as sugar polymer and cotton extract that control extra oil on your face, and it can be applied over your everyday skincare routine or full-coverage foundation.
Check out what some Amazon reviewers are loving about this powder.
"One of the best features I love about this sebum face powder is that the oily T-zone of my face is immediately erased when this powder is on! I love the light, sheer texture of this powder instead of making my face feel heavy with the rest of my makeup, and it doesnt leave residue on any of my face masks!"
According to another Amazon shopper, "After I nap, I get a little shiny and I hate walking around like that so I just put a tiny bit of this on my nose and cheeks and I'm good to go! No real smell to speak of and it's completely sheer. Love it!"
One reviewer who rated the powder 5 stars wrote, "I am obsessed with the way this powder makes my makeup look. Super matte and locked in and I have not noticed significant creasing. Will definitely be purchasing again"
Another shopper on Amazon wrote, "I've been using makeup forever setting powder and those are expensive. On my casual days, I put my sun screen, BB cream, and this powder as a finishing powder and it does the job. It's affordable and I don't see much of a difference using this or the expensive brand."
According to one reviewer, "Other reviewers commented that a little goes a long way. It does. I usually get oily on my forehead that seeps into my eyes. This power controls that almost all day! I use a little and then powder over it because it does look white when applied. Glad I bought it!"
Finally, one Amazon shopper raved, "This drying powder is so amazing that I bought another one before I even needed it. ... This makes my skin look so flawless all day. This is the holy grail of setting powders. If you have an oily Tzone or face in general definitely purchase this. You will not be disappointed! I will use this for as long as they keep producing it. Honestly if this product ever discontinues I don't know what I would do. I truly have never used anything as amazing as this powder and I have purchased almost every high end and drug store make up brand you could possibly think of!! BUY THIS YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED I PROMISE!!!!!!!"
