Ditch Heavy, Cakey Setting Powder With This $7 Sebum Drying Powder From Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Dear makeup, I love you, but sometimes, you break my skin out and clog my pores. I'm looking at you especially, setting powder. I adore a matte, flawless look as much as the next person, but recently, my skin has become uber-sensitive to the types of products I use— even after cleansing my face multiple times, using makeup wipes and doing a full skincare routine, I tend to break out the morning after I do my full makeup.

I've tried my fair share of products, from TikTok-viral foundations and setting powders with cult followings in the beauty community, and I've pored through enough reviews to fill up a book. I was convinced that all hope was lost, and I would be perpetually stuck doing skincare damage control every time I put on my beloved makeup (ever heard that phrase, "Beauty is pain?"), until I came across this lightweight sebum drying powder from Etude House.

This holy grail product consists of loose powder that contains 80% mineral. Its primary purpose is to control extra sebum and oil on your face while improving the health of your skin. It's not a setting powder, per se; it's more lightweight and contains beneficial ingredients like sugar polymer and cotton extact so your face doesn't feel like it's caked on with layers of makeup.

If I had to describe this powder in a phrase, it would be "skincare with the benefit of matte makeup." You can put it on over your basic skincare products or a full face of foundation— tinker around and find whatever routine works best for you. Personally, I apply my moisturizing skincare, then sunscreen (never skip sunscreen!), touches of concealer wherever needed and then finish off with this powder. The end result is a matte, poreless face that looks like I put on foundation— at least, that's the verdict I've gotten from friends and family alike.

If you feel like it's too good to be true (I assure you, it's not), scroll below to read what some Amazon reviewers have said about this product. The best part? It's only $7, and a little goes a long way, so you're truly getting the most bang out of your buck.