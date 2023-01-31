Watch : Laverne & Shirley Actress Cindy Williams Dead at 75

The television industry is mourning the loss of a sitcom star.

Cindy Williams, best known as Shirley Feeney in classic Laverne & Shirley, died on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles after a short illness, her family confirmed in a statement. She was 75.

"The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," Williams' children, Emily and Zak, said in the statement through their spokesperson to NBC News. "Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved."

They continued, "We have always been, and will remain, SO proud of her for many things…her lifelong mission to rescue animals, her prolific artistry, her faith, and most of all, her ability to make the world laugh! May that laughter continue in everyone, because she would want that. Thank you for loving our Mom, she loved you too."