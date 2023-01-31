Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Have NSFW Response After Daughter Lola Barged Into Bedroom

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a warning for their roommate.
The couple, who share 25-year-old son Michael, 21-year-old daughter Lola and 19-year-old son Joaquin, revealed that Lola has moved back in with them for her last semester of college after studying abroad—and she's got a habit of walking into their bedroom without knocking they'd like to break.
So, in pure Mark fashion, he teased their daughter on what to expect when she enters their room unannounced from now on.
"Be warned Lola Conseulos. 'Cause this week's freaky week, isn't it?" Mark quipped during the Jan. 30 episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, per People. "Yeah, this is Jan. 30. We're going to get freaky this week."
To which Kelly replied with a laugh, "Why this week? Is this historically freaky week?" Mark noted with a smile, "It is now."
As for what events led up to Lola receiving this NSFW warning? Mark and Kelly explained during the episode that after Lola kept opening their bedroom door without giving warning, Mark had a chat with her.
"I said, ‘Lola, I don't want you to take this the wrong way,'" he explained. "‘I'm very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You're so funny and you're just fantastic. But you gotta knock.'"
The couple joked that Lola's habit is a dangerous game, with Kelly teasing, "Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem." While Mark added with a laugh, "Your fault! Don't you think she's been traumatized enough by walking in before?"
Let it be known Kelly declared that Lola now "knocks while entering."
Progress is progress!