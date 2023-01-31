Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Have NSFW Response After Daughter Lola Barged Into Bedroom

Watch : Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a warning for their roommate.

The couple, who share 25-year-old son Michael, 21-year-old daughter Lola and 19-year-old son Joaquin, revealed that Lola has moved back in with them for her last semester of college after studying abroad—and she's got a habit of walking into their bedroom without knocking they'd like to break.

So, in pure Mark fashion, he teased their daughter on what to expect when she enters their room unannounced from now on.

"Be warned Lola Conseulos. 'Cause this week's freaky week, isn't it?" Mark quipped during the Jan. 30 episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, per People. "Yeah, this is Jan. 30. We're going to get freaky this week."

To which Kelly replied with a laugh, "Why this week? Is this historically freaky week?" Mark noted with a smile, "It is now."

As for what events led up to Lola receiving this NSFW warning? Mark and Kelly explained during the episode that after Lola kept opening their bedroom door without giving warning, Mark had a chat with her.