Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award 2023 Nominees: The Complete List

It's about time for slime!

Nickelodeon announced the nominees for the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards on Jan. 31 and the list of contenders is packed with fan-favorites from television, film, music and more.

Take Netflix's smash hit Stranger Things, which leads the pack with six nominations, including acting nods for stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo. Meanwhile, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder and That Girl Lay Lay, each have five nominations under their belts.

On the music side, Taylor Swift is up for five orange blimps, but she has stiff competition from Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Lizzo, who all have three nods apiece.

Hosted by Charli D'Amelio and Nate Burleson, this year's awards ceremony will be airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 4. And in true Kids' Choice Awards fashion, fans can expect plenty of slime at the star-studded event.