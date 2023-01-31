Save 25% On These Wireless Earbuds That Have 223,000+ 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

Not yet convinced that these earbuds are everything you wanted? Check out these Amazon reviews that are sure to leave you happier than ever.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I recently purchased this ear buds and have been extremely impressed with their performance. The sound quality is excellent, with clear highs and deep lows. The noise-cancellation feature works well, effectively blocking out background noise. The ear buds are also comfortable to wear for long periods of time and have a secure fit. The battery life is also impressive, lasting for several hours on a single charge. Overall, I would highly recommend these ear buds to anyone in the market for a new pair."

According to another Amazon shopper, these earbuds are "reliably great and durable." They wrote, "I have owned these headphones and used them almost daily for almost a year and a half. They continue to sound great and perform like new. I wear them most often for running. They stay securely in my ears, period. I have run with them for several miles in steady rain. They stay securely in place and have no trouble with the water. Note that they are rated to indicated their water resistance. The sound output is excellent for headphones of this type with genuinely solid bass, clear vocals and precise highs."

Another reviewer wrote, "These are awesome ear buds - I just bought my fourth pair. Not because they keep breaking, but because I keep losing them! I take them with my pretty much everywhere, and they work well in the shower and while taking a bath, and stay in while running. I have tried other ear buds but most are not as comfortable -- these are awesome and I've often accidentally drifted off to sleep with them in. I'm sometimes tempted to try the noise cancelling version, but honestly, I'm happy with these. Give them a shot!"

According to one Amazon shopper, "When I search for audio equipment reviews I love seeing ones specific for us Hip-Hop and Rap lovers. Purchased these buds and wore them today at the gym. Had such an amazing experience I thought Ill leave a review immediately. Sounds quality for rap music was AMAZING. The bass was deliciously perfect. And most important the volume as max was too loud. Had to turn it down a notch. I've owned over 10 types of airbuds like these. Have had good ones, just lose them so fast. Of all the ones I've ever owned these sound the absolute best with rap> I listen to crunk, trap, and 90s hip-hop."

One reviewer who rated these earbuds 5-stars wrote, "It's simply amazing. Type C charger, which is easy to find if you lose it (which I did). If you're an avid music listener, or podcast listener, it has a great battery life. Normally, for me it lasts 4 days and I use them a LOT. Got them about a year ago, and they are still good, which you normally don't get from cheap earphones. ... My husband is a cleaning freak so clothing doesn't stay in the laundry basket for more than 2 days. Yesterday he did laundry right after I took my jacket off, and one of the earbuds was there. Survived washer and drier, both in heavy duty mode. AND THE QUALITY REMAINS THE SAME."