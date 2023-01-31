We're In Our Feelings About Drake’s Perfect Father-Son Portrait With Adonis

Watch : Julia Fox Tells Why Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date

Hold on, we're celebrating Drake's mom's birthday.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to wish his mom, Sandy Graham, a happy birthday with pictures from her 75th celebration.

"75 Years," the rapper captioned a slew of Jan. 29 pictures including his mom and son Adonis, 5, blowing out the candles on her cake. "Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love. Kalonji."

In celebration of the milestone, Drake also posed for a precious father-son photo with Adonis, who threw up peace signs at the camera. Another family snapshot showed him with his mom, son and dad, Dennis Graham.

Friends chimed in to wish Sandy well on her special day, with DJ Khaled writing, "Love and more Blessings," and Lala Anthony commenting, "So sweet. More love & blessings."

Last month, Drake and Adonis made headlines for another set of adorable photos when the father-son duo attended a Los Angeles Clippers game against the Toronto Raptors. The "Way 2 Sexy" artist rocked a yellow and red Ski Doo jacket and hiking boots. His mini-me sported a black tee, track pants and sneakers.