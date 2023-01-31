We're In Our Feelings About Drake’s Perfect Father-Son Portrait With Adonis

The "Hotline Bling" rapper posted a sweet birthday tribute to his mom Sandy Graham featuring his 5-year-old son Adonis and his dad Dennis Graham. No new friends here—scroll down to see the pics.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jan 31, 2023 1:05 AMTags
BirthdaysDrakeCelebrities
Watch: Julia Fox Tells Why Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date

Hold on, we're celebrating Drake's mom's birthday.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to wish his mom, Sandy Graham, a happy birthday with pictures from her 75th celebration.

"75 Years," the rapper captioned a slew of Jan. 29 pictures including his mom and son Adonis, 5, blowing out the candles on her cake. "Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love. Kalonji."

In celebration of the milestone, Drake also posed for a precious father-son photo with Adonis, who threw up peace signs at the camera. Another family snapshot showed him with his mom, son and dad, Dennis Graham.

Friends chimed in to wish Sandy well on her special day, with DJ Khaled writing, "Love and more Blessings," and Lala Anthony commenting, "So sweet. More love & blessings."

Last month, Drake and Adonis made headlines for another set of adorable photos when the father-son duo attended a Los Angeles Clippers game against the Toronto Raptors. The "Way 2 Sexy" artist rocked a yellow and red Ski Doo jacket and hiking boots. His mini-me sported a black tee, track pants and sneakers.

photos
Friends' Reunited Couple, Taylor Swift, Drake and More Celebs Who Won Instagram This Week
Instagram

Drake, who welcomed Adonis in 2017 with Sophie Brussaux, reflected on raising Adonis in the public eye when he appeared on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne in 2020.

"It was great for me," he recalled. "It was great for to just share that with the world. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do." 

Drake noted that he wanted to be able to "go places with my son and share memories."

"I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket," the star said. "I just wanted to free myself of that."

Keep scrolling to see the cutest pictures of Adonis on his best behavior.

 

 

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

2
Exclusive

Inside Anna Delvey’s Arresting 32nd Birthday Party

3

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti Are Lovebugs at First Public Event

Instagram
Baby Baller

Drake and Adonis hung out after the little's basketball practice.

Instagram / Drake
Home Hangout

Dad and son hang out at home in January 2022.

Instagram
Let's Ride

In no time at all, Adonis will be riding without his training wheels!

Instagram
Snack Break

Lebron James' No. 1 fan is in the building. 

Instagram
No. 1 Fan

The Grammy winner's son cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during a playoff game in June.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cutest Chaperone Ever

Drake was in good company when he and Adonis walked onstage hand-in-hand at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where the superstar performer was honored as Artist of the Decade.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Showing Off His Upper-Body Strength

The little guy adorably held up his dad's Artist of the Decade Award throughout Drake's heartfelt speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Started on the Ground, Now He's Here

The rapper lifted his boy up into the air to dedicate his Artist of the Decade Award to him during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you," Drake told Adonis at the end of the acceptance speech.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
"Best Photobomb Ever"

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this pic of Adonis, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Instagram
Family Time

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

Instagram
First Day of School

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

Instagram
Father's Day

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Instagram
Adonis' Debut

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

2
Exclusive

Inside Anna Delvey’s Arresting 32nd Birthday Party

3

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti Are Lovebugs at First Public Event

4

See Pregnant Keke Palmer Glow in Stunning Shoot With Darius Jackson

5

Brandi Glanville & Caroline Manzo Leave RHUGT Season 4 Filming