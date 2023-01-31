Deion Sanders' Shares His Winning Take on Raising Kids in the Public Eye

Watch : Deion Sanders Reveals His Core Parenting Philosophy

For Deion Sanders, family is everything.

But don't think for a second that means he wouldn't do everything in his considerable power to crush them in a friendly competition.

"My kids, my mother, my sister—all of us—we have an appetite for success and an appetite to win," the Pro Football Hall of Famer told E! News in a Zoom interview, explaining why it wasn't much of a stretch to shoot an Oikos yogurt commercial in which all of them are busily proving through various feats that "Stronger Makes Everything Better."

"We're very competitive," Sanders continued. And though making the ad, called "Family Reunion," was fun, the competition "does not stop. It's a commercial but you still want to win, the kids are still competing. Credit to Oikos to understand the dynamics of the personalities and just highlight them tremendously. To allow the kids to do what they do, to bring out the different sides of me, and to put the stamp on it with my mother was extraordinary."

That stamp being his mom Connie Knight's withering gaze, against which no tackle or table-splitting karate chop stands a chance.