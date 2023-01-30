Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows in Stunning Maternity Shoot With Darius Jackson

Congratulations to this woman for her incredible maternity shoot.
Keke Palmer, who is expecting a baby boy, with boyfriend Darius Jackson, showed off her bump in style in a new set of photos.
The chic shoot featured Keke posing in a tan dress while standing in front of a backdrop made from cream-colored curtains.
In one snap, the mom-to-be is seen sitting down while Darius—dressed in a brown coat, a tan scarf and a matching beanie—kisses her forehead. In another, Darius is seated as Keke stands next to him with one hand on his shoulder and the other on her stomach.
"'A long time ago, in a land not so far…" she captioned the images on Instagram Jan. 29, "The King and Queen got together to play. The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there's a prince, who's soon to arrive!'"
Soon, indeed. But she's still unsure if he'll be a water sign or an air sign.
"My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries," she recently said on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Pisces are known to be very deep. They're emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy."
After all, she's not one for subtly. Take, for instance, when she epically announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live.
"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said during her opening monologue in December, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!"
And since then, she has continued to show off her bump with red carpet appearances, a tropical babymoon and another maternity shoot, which, as Keke put it on Instagram Jan. 9, is "giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it's giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it's giving MASTERPIECE."
To see her journey to motherhood, keep reading…