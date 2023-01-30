Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows in Stunning Maternity Shoot With Darius Jackson

Pregnant Keke Palmer, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Darius Jackson, posed in a stylish maternity shoot that showed off her baby bump.

Watch: See Keke Palmer's Baby Bump in Chic Maternity Pics With Boyfriend

Congratulations to this woman for her incredible maternity shoot.

Keke Palmer, who is expecting a baby boy, with boyfriend Darius Jackson, showed off her bump in style in a new set of photos.

The chic shoot featured Keke posing in a tan dress while standing in front of a backdrop made from cream-colored curtains.

In one snap, the mom-to-be is seen sitting down while Darius—dressed in a brown coat, a tan scarf and a matching beanie—kisses her forehead. In another, Darius is seated as Keke stands next to him with one hand on his shoulder and the other on her stomach.

"'A long time ago, in a land not so far…" she captioned the images on Instagram Jan. 29, "The King and Queen got together to play. The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there's a prince, who's soon to arrive!'"

Soon, indeed. But she's still unsure if he'll be a water sign or an air sign.

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson: Romance Rewind

"My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries," she recently said on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Pisces are known to be very deep. They're emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy."

After all, she's not one for subtly. Take, for instance, when she epically announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said during her opening monologue in December, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!"

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

And since then, she has continued to show off her bump with red carpet appearances, a tropical babymoon and another maternity shoot, which, as Keke put it on Instagram Jan. 9, is "giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it's giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it's giving MASTERPIECE."

To see her journey to motherhood, keep reading…

Dalvin Adams
Baby Boy

Keke confirmed her baby's sex by captioning the shot, "there's a prince, who's soon to arrive!"

David LaChapelle/@david_lachapelle
Goddess Vibes

"its giving POETRY," Keke wrote of her maternity photo shoot with David LaChapelle on Jan. 9. "it's giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it's giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it's giving MASTERPIECE."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Pregancy Glow

Keke shined bright in a sparkly sequins Michael Kors gown that featured a sexy plunging neckline and cutouts.

Instagram
A Babe on Her Babymoon

The actress shared gorgeous outtakes from her recent tropical vacation, in which she and her partner Darius Jackson celebrated their babymoon.

Tiktok
Neon Queen

Keke rocked this lime green and hot pink ensemble in a dancing TikTok video on Dec. 6.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Baring Her Bump

The Nope star announced her pregnancy on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, unbuttoning her tan coat to reveal her growing belly underneath.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Oh Baby!

Keke also bared her bump during a doctor's office skit during her appearance on SNL.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Sweater Weather

The actress bundled up her baby bump in in a white knitted sweater and silver jacket while starring in a SNL digital short with SZA.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Live From New York

Keke closed out her appearance on SNL in a cropped navy number that showed off her baby belly.

Instagram / Darius Jackson
Comfy and Cozy

In a photo posted on boyfriend Darius Jackson's Instagram Story, Keke looked comfy and cozy in a brown sweater dress during a dinner date. 

