Everything Our Shopping Editors Would Buy From Anthropologie With $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just about every piece from Anthropologie looks like it belongs on a fashionista's Pinterest board. From the dreamiest floral prints and most flattering silhouettes to the tulle skirts and romantic undergarments, Anthropologie has some of the most fashion-forward pieces that we love to browse through. So, we've done the digging for all the best Anthropologie clothing and accessories that you can add to your cart for under $100.
From velvet handbags, platform Jeffrey Campbell boots and crop tops that fit like second skin, all of these stylish picks are approved by our shopping-obsessed team. Basically, you know you can trust our recommendations! Scroll below for some of our favorite Anthropologie dresses, handbags, jewelry and more, all priced below $100.
By Anthropologie Off-The-Shoulder Seamless Bodysuit
This bodysuit is such a classy and elegant piece that you can dress up or down to your heart's desire. The off-the-shoulder look is so trendy and chic!
DOLAN Tulle Sleeve Tank Top
If you're remotely interested in the balletcore aesthetic, you need this tulle sleeve tank top in your wardrobe. The look comes in this dreamy dark moss green color, black or pink. Add an edgy touch to the soft piece with a pair of leather pants and some point-toe pumps.
Second Skin by RD Style Roxi Top
Everyone needs a staple white and black tee in their closet. Luckily, this Second Skin by RD Style Roxi Top comes in both colors. The ultra-flattering top can be paired with jeans, cargo pants, slip skirts and more.
Flora Nikrooz Miraj Chemise
We're definitely adding this dreamy slip dress to our cart. The possibilities are endless with this mini a-line silhouette. You can layer the dress over a long-sleeve lace layering shirt, a pair of platform loafers and a faux fur coat for a playful and feminine ensemble. Or, pair the dress with some sheer tights and ballet flats, instead.
Maeve Mock-Neck Shell Top
We're kind of living for this mock-neck shell top. You can pair the flattering look with a midi skirt or slouchy jeans, and a pair of kitten heels or ballet flats. It comes in both black and red!
Reality Twiggy Sunglasses
These brown sunglasses will add just the right amount of retro drama to any outfit. They'll pair so nicely with just about any look!
Matisse Terry Platform Sandals
Excuse the corniness, but these platform sandals for just $55 have convinced us that we've found our sole-mate...
Maeve Mesh Turtleneck
Trust us, there are so many chic ways to wear mesh. You can achieve so many fashion-forward and elegant looks with this mesh turtleneck top. Layer it over bralettes or under vests for some added texture to any outfit. It comes in five different cute colors.
By Anthropologie Velvet Bag
We're obsessed with this gold-toned velvet bag. The knot detailing is super cute, and it comes with a detachable strap so you can wear it as a crossbody.
Set of Three Vintage Huggie Earrings
Vintage gold jewelry for under $100? Yes, please. This set of three vintage gold huggie earrings are so easy to mix and match, or totally wearable on they're own.
Maeve Long-Sleeve Ribbed Baby Tee
This long-sleeve ribbed baby tee is a wardrobe staple that you'll get so much wear out of. It comes in six versatile colors, like this navy one.
Pilcro Cable-Knit Sweater Vest
This cable-knit sweater vest comes in the coolest shade of blue. It would look great worn on its own with a pair of jeans and sneakers, or layered over a long-sleeve top and some trousers.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie After Dark Ruched Dress
This black ruched dress is so pretty and flattering. Pair the look with some knee-high heeled boots and a trench coat for ultra-trendy vibes.
Jeffrey Campbell Rain-Storm Chelsea Boots
Platform soles are not only super trendy, but they're also so flattering. They elongate your legs, and quite honestly, feel like a total power move when paired with any outfit. These Jeffrey Campbell platform boots are also perfect for those stormy days.
Guilhermina Ballet Mules
Perfect for the office, brunch or an evening dinner, these ballet mules have the prettiest embellished ribbon detailing. We'll take one in every color, before they sell out, please.
Pilcro Mock Neck Layering Sweater Vest
This layering sweater vest will become your favorite new piece in your closet. You can wear it over button-down shirts or sheer long sleeve tops. The possibilities are endless!
The Fiona Beaded Bag
This eye-catching beaded floral shoulder bag is such a cute accessory that will spruce up any casual outfit. Pair it with a staple white tee, some slouchy denim jeans and a pair of platform loafers.
