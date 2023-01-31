Cry a River of Happy Tears Over Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Family Album

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel will tear up your heart with their adorable family. And yes, this we promise you.

Though the duo have kept their sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, out of the spotlight—they even kept Biel's pregnancy and Phineas' birth quiet—they have gifted us with an occasional look inside their private world. Take, for instance, last June when the N'SYNC alum shared a rare snap of his sons playing the piano.

"My two favorite melodies," he captioned the picture, which showed the boys' backs facing the camera. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"

For her part, the actress commemorated the day with a sweet photo of the foursome hugging. "To the world, you are a dad," she wrote. "But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

So yes, it's safe to say the couple, who wed in 2012, can't stop the feeling...of happiness.