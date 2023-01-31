Cry a River of Happy Tears Over Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Family Album

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel can't stop the feeling...of happiness thanks to their sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2. Take a look at their sweet family photos in honor of the N'SYNC alum's birthday.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel will tear up your heart with their adorable family. And yes, this we promise you.

Though the duo have kept their sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, out of the spotlight—they even kept Biel's pregnancy and Phineas' birth quiet—they have gifted us with an occasional look inside their private world. Take, for instance, last June when the N'SYNC alum shared a rare snap of his sons playing the piano. 

"My two favorite melodies," he captioned the picture, which showed the boys' backs facing the camera. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"

For her part, the actress commemorated the day with a sweet photo of the foursome hugging. "To the world, you are a dad," she wrote. "But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

So yes, it's safe to say the couple, who wed in 2012, can't stop the feeling...of happiness. 

"I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again," Timberlake raved to Zane Lowe back in 2018, "and hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

Seems like they are on the right track. Now, in honor of Timberlake's 42nd birthday Jan. 31, keep scrolling to see more snaps that are guaranteed to have you crying a river of happy tears...

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

