Cry a River of Happy Tears Over Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Family Album

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel will tear up your heart with their adorable family. And yes, this we promise you.
Though the duo have kept their sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, out of the spotlight—they even kept Biel's pregnancy and Phineas' birth quiet—they have gifted us with an occasional look inside their private world. Take, for instance, last June when the N'SYNC alum shared a rare snap of his sons playing the piano.
"My two favorite melodies," he captioned the picture, which showed the boys' backs facing the camera. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"
For her part, the actress commemorated the day with a sweet photo of the foursome hugging. "To the world, you are a dad," she wrote. "But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"
So yes, it's safe to say the couple, who wed in 2012, can't stop the feeling...of happiness.
"I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again," Timberlake raved to Zane Lowe back in 2018, "and hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."
Seems like they are on the right track. Now, in honor of Timberlake's 42nd birthday Jan. 31, keep scrolling to see more snaps that are guaranteed to have you crying a river of happy tears...
