Jana Kramer Goes Instagram Official With Soccer Star Boyfriend Allan Russell

Watch : Jana Kramer DATED Chris Evans and Tells Why Things Ended

This is Jana Kramer's hard launch.

The One Tree Hill actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and new boyfriend, soccer star Allan Russell—two years after divorcing ex-husband Mike Caussin in April 2021.

"Back where it all started," she captioned the Jan. 28. Instagram picture of herself laughing while Allan embraces her and stares at the camera. "Also this is so us…trying to take a photo."

And who exactly is Jana's new man? Well, the Scottish pro athlete retied from soccer and is currently a set piece coach and a specialist attacking coach for Norwich City FC, according to his Instagram bio. The 42-year-old also founded Superior Striker, an elite attacking training program for fellow soccer players, and is co-founder of Roam foods, which sells "nitrate free grass-fed roots."

The Country Crush actress going IG official comes on the heels of her teasing her new relationship on the Jan. 22 episode of her Whine Down podcast.