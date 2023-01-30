Anya Taylor-Joy Sets the Record Straight on Possible The Queen's Gambit Season 2

After her Twitter account was supposedly hacked, Anya Taylor-Joy issued a statement on Instagram clarifying the future of The Queen's Gambit on Netflix.

Your move, Netflix.

Anya Taylor-Joy was forced to issue a statement on Jan. 30 after someone reportedly tweeted and deleted information about the possible future of The Queen's Gambit from her Twitter account.

She wrote the following on Instagram: "My Twitter has been hacked—apologies for all inconveniences, it's NOT me!" The update came after a message was reportedly shared on her Twitter page earlier in the day, reading, "The Queen's Gambit Season 2."

The critically acclaimed limited series about the rise and fall of Taylor-Joy's titular Beth Harmon in the world of chess originally aired in October 2020 on Netflix. It went on to win two Emmys, two Critics' Choice Awards, two Golden Globes and a SAG Award, amongst many other wins and nominations.

Unfortunately, it still sounds like fans shouldn't get their hopes up regarding a next move. That's because showrunner Scott Frank previously turned down a potential second season.

"I'm so sorry, I hate disappointing anyone," he told reporters in September 2021 after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series. "I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry, or let me put it differently, I'm terrified that if we tried to tell more, we would ruin what we've already told."

PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

Still, the Menu actress wasn't as definitive when discussing the show's future. "It would be silly of me to go, 'There's never going to be a second series,'" she told Elle in April 2021, "and then I'm 40, and Scott's like, 'Yo, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?'"

Taylor-Joy was joined by Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Bill Camp, Christiane Seidel, Marcin Dorociński and Marielle Heller for the seven-episode miniseries.

The one and only season of The Queen's Gambit can currently be played on Netflix.

