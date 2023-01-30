Anya Taylor-Joy Sets the Record Straight on Possible The Queen's Gambit Season 2

Watch : "The Queen's Gambit" Cast Reacts to Emmy Win!

Your move, Netflix.

Anya Taylor-Joy was forced to issue a statement on Jan. 30 after someone reportedly tweeted and deleted information about the possible future of The Queen's Gambit from her Twitter account.

She wrote the following on Instagram: "My Twitter has been hacked—apologies for all inconveniences, it's NOT me!" The update came after a message was reportedly shared on her Twitter page earlier in the day, reading, "The Queen's Gambit Season 2."

The critically acclaimed limited series about the rise and fall of Taylor-Joy's titular Beth Harmon in the world of chess originally aired in October 2020 on Netflix. It went on to win two Emmys, two Critics' Choice Awards, two Golden Globes and a SAG Award, amongst many other wins and nominations.

Unfortunately, it still sounds like fans shouldn't get their hopes up regarding a next move. That's because showrunner Scott Frank previously turned down a potential second season.