Anya Taylor-Joy Sets the Record Straight on Possible The Queen's Gambit Season 2

Your move, Netflix.
Anya Taylor-Joy was forced to issue a statement on Jan. 30 after someone reportedly tweeted and deleted information about the possible future of The Queen's Gambit from her Twitter account.
She wrote the following on Instagram: "My Twitter has been hacked—apologies for all inconveniences, it's NOT me!" The update came after a message was reportedly shared on her Twitter page earlier in the day, reading, "The Queen's Gambit Season 2."
The critically acclaimed limited series about the rise and fall of Taylor-Joy's titular Beth Harmon in the world of chess originally aired in October 2020 on Netflix. It went on to win two Emmys, two Critics' Choice Awards, two Golden Globes and a SAG Award, amongst many other wins and nominations.
Unfortunately, it still sounds like fans shouldn't get their hopes up regarding a next move. That's because showrunner Scott Frank previously turned down a potential second season.
"I'm so sorry, I hate disappointing anyone," he told reporters in September 2021 after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series. "I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry, or let me put it differently, I'm terrified that if we tried to tell more, we would ruin what we've already told."
Still, the Menu actress wasn't as definitive when discussing the show's future. "It would be silly of me to go, 'There's never going to be a second series,'" she told Elle in April 2021, "and then I'm 40, and Scott's like, 'Yo, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?'"
Taylor-Joy was joined by Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Bill Camp, Christiane Seidel, Marcin Dorociński and Marielle Heller for the seven-episode miniseries.
The one and only season of The Queen's Gambit can currently be played on Netflix.