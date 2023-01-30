Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Joins a Growing List of Stars to Leave Their Shows in 2023

On Jan. 28, Phoebe Dynevor revealed she wouldn't be making an appearance on the upcoming third season of Bridgerton, joining a growing list of TV stars who have recently announced their exits.

Less than a month in, and 2023 has already brought major changes to the television landscape.

On Jan. 28, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor revealed she would not be appearing in the Netflix drama's upcoming third season, which is expected to premiere sometime later this year.

When asked about the potential for any "exciting dynamics" ahead for her character Daphne Bridgerton, Phoebe told Screen Rant, "Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Daphne and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) were the focus of Bridgerton's first season, while season two shifted its attention to the love story between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). 

Phoebe still appeared in season two in a supporting role.

In addition to Phoebe, the new year has seen other major television stars announce their departures, including a Chicago Fire favorite.

And it's not just scripted TV, either.

In recent weeks, three different Real Housewives stars have revealed their plans to leave their respective franchises.

For a full list of TV stars who have already made their exits in 2023, keep scrolling.

Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor has put down her Lady Whistledown pamphlet—for now. The season one leading lady told Screen Rant Jan. 28, "Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Nina Ali, The Real Housewives of Dubai

On Jan. 30, Nina Ali announced she's exiting the Bravo series after just one season. "It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help @bravotv bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home," the mother of three and businesswoman announced on Instagram. "I'm grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer."

Taylor Kinney, Chicago Fire

On Jan. 20, a source close to production for NBC's Chicago Fire told E! News that Taylor Kinney was taking a break from the series to deal with a personal matter.

Kathryn Dennis, Southern Charm

On Jan. 12, Kathryn Dennis confirmed she was exiting Bravo's Southern Charm after eight seasons. 

"What a wild ride it's been!" the 31-year-old told People in a statement. "Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine."

"It hasn't always been easy," Kathryn continued, "but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."

Diana Jenkins, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

On Jan. 9, Diana Jenkins announced she's leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after just one season. "As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year," she wrote in an Instagram post. "You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest."

She continued, "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

On Jan. 5, Lisa Rinna announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement to E! News. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

