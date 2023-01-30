Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Joins a Growing List of Stars to Leave Their Shows in 2023

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Less than a month in, and 2023 has already brought major changes to the television landscape.

On Jan. 28, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor revealed she would not be appearing in the Netflix drama's upcoming third season, which is expected to premiere sometime later this year.

When asked about the potential for any "exciting dynamics" ahead for her character Daphne Bridgerton, Phoebe told Screen Rant, "Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Daphne and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) were the focus of Bridgerton's first season, while season two shifted its attention to the love story between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Phoebe still appeared in season two in a supporting role.

In addition to Phoebe, the new year has seen other major television stars announce their departures, including a Chicago Fire favorite.

And it's not just scripted TV, either.