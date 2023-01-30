How NFL Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Are Set to Make History at 2023 Super Bowl

As the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce prepare to face off at Super Bowl 2023, their mom Donna Kelce is reacting to the family competition.

Blood may not be thicker than that highly coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

After Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the biggest football game of the year alongside Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL players realized something major. They will make history by becoming the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.

While both athletes were understandably stoked to see their teams advance on Jan. 29, their mom Donna Kelce found herself in a very unique situation.

In February, she will become the first NFL mom in history to have both her sons playing at the Super Bowl (on opposing teams might we add!).

So, what is a mom supposed to do? Root for both players, of course!

"#HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl," she wrote on Twitter Jan. 29 in reference to her sons attending Cleveland Heights High School and then matriculating at the University of Cincinnati to play football. 

To make things a little easier, tight end Travis, 33, and center Jason, 35, typically don't take the field at the same time as they both play on offense.

Ultimately, for Donna, the thought of one of her sons losing after such a major game is a true hit to the heart.   

"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," she told Fox 8 Jan. 24. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well." 

No matter what happens on game day, both Jason and Travis can count on their mom to be the ultimate cheerleader. In recent weeks, Donna has been spotted wearing a jersey that featured both Eagles and Chiefs team colors.

May the best brother win? 

Super Bowl 2023 airs Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m. PST on Fox.

