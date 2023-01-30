How NFL Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Are Set to Make History at 2023 Super Bowl

Watch : Rihanna Is "Pre-Gaming" the Super Bowl in New Teaser

Blood may not be thicker than that highly coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

After Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the biggest football game of the year alongside Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL players realized something major. They will make history by becoming the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.

While both athletes were understandably stoked to see their teams advance on Jan. 29, their mom Donna Kelce found herself in a very unique situation.

In February, she will become the first NFL mom in history to have both her sons playing at the Super Bowl (on opposing teams might we add!).

So, what is a mom supposed to do? Root for both players, of course!

"#HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl," she wrote on Twitter Jan. 29 in reference to her sons attending Cleveland Heights High School and then matriculating at the University of Cincinnati to play football.