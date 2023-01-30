These Twinning Photos of Lily Collins and Dad Phil Collins Will Be in Your Heart Always

Matching is simply in the air tonight.
Lily Collins paid homage to her father Phil Collins on his 72nd birthday by sharing a collection of photos where she and the Genesis singer are twinning—and it's pretty iconic.
The comparison pictures, posted to Lily's Instagram Jan. 30, include a throwback snap of Phil lying in a bathtub while sporting grey trousers and a white button-up directly followed by a picture of Lily in a blue gown and blazer lying in a tub as well.
Lily also featured a picture of her dad donning a sharp tuxedo while at the 57th annual Golden Globes in 2000—where he won Best Original Song from a Motion Picture for "You'll Be In My Heart" in Tarzan—followed by a snap of herself donning quite the crisp tuxedo as well outside the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 show in New York City.
Lily kept the magic going by including photos of her dad and herself sporting blue leather jackets and of them each rocking a pair of overalls. The Emily in Paris star paired these snaps with a message for the "One More Night" singer on his special day.
"Like father, like daughter," she wrote. "Happy birthday, dad. Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend. I love you so much and am celebrating you big time today!…"
Indeed, it's safe to say Lily has found inspiration from her father many a time, and it's not the first occasion she has expressed being influenced by him. Back in 2017, Lily shared that her dad Phil and mom Jill Tavelman, who wed in 1984 and divorced in 1996, helped her understand the type of person she wants to date.
"I find that I'm really attracted to mysterious creatives, and I love people that are able to put their emotions out there for not just the world to see, but just that are giving of their emotions, but a little bit mysterious and elusive as well," Lily explained during a 2017 appearance on The Talk. "And my mom is such a strong, independent, strong-willed woman and she always taught me to accept my worth for how I viewed myself."