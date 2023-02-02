All the Details on E!'s 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Watch : Laverne Cox - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

Laverne Cox is getting ready for music's biggest night.

The award-winning actress, producer and activist will hit the 2023 Grammys red carpet, as she returns to host E!'s Live From E!: Grammys show on Feb. 5.

Laverne and co-host Bobby Bones will go live from the red carpet at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT to chat with Grammy nominees, presenters and more celebrities, all before Grammys host Trevor Noah kicks off the award show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Live From E! panelists E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez will lend their expertise to help break down the night's most-nominated artists—from Beyoncé to Harry Styles to Adele and more—as well as the carpet's best-dressed stars.

For more red carpet coverage, be sure to tune in to E!'s digital show Live From E! Stream: Grammys at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on @enews and @eentertainment on Twitter, E! Online, E! News and Today All Day on YouTube, the E! News app, TODAY.com and on Peacock.