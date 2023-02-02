All the Details on E!'s 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Laverne Cox is getting ready for music's biggest night.
The award-winning actress, producer and activist will hit the 2023 Grammys red carpet, as she returns to host E!'s Live From E!: Grammys show on Feb. 5.
Laverne and co-host Bobby Bones will go live from the red carpet at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT to chat with Grammy nominees, presenters and more celebrities, all before Grammys host Trevor Noah kicks off the award show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.
Live From E! panelists E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez will lend their expertise to help break down the night's most-nominated artists—from Beyoncé to Harry Styles to Adele and more—as well as the carpet's best-dressed stars.
For more red carpet coverage, be sure to tune in to E!'s digital show Live From E! Stream: Grammys at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on @enews and @eentertainment on Twitter, E! Online, E! News and Today All Day on YouTube, the E! News app, TODAY.com and on Peacock.
Before Live From E!, Zanna and Naz will join Grammy award-winning songwriter and artist and cast member of Bravo's SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B and RHOA Kandi Burruss and E! News co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton for the Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys pre-show at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.
The fun doesn't stop there. After this year's Album of the Year and Best New Artist winners are crowned, tune in to Live From E!: Grammys After Party at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on E!. E! News co-host Justin Sylvester, Naz and Kandi will give their unfiltered takes on the night's biggest wins, snubs and memorable moments.
Social coverage of the 2023 Grammys will take place throughout the day on E! News' Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. And fashion lovers can catch every must-see outfit on @einsider on Instagram.
Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.
Tune in to Live From E!: Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the 2023 Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.