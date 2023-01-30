Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Baby Malti Are Lovebugs at First Public Outing Together

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Shares the CUTEST Pic of Baby Malti

We're total suckers for this monumental family outing.

Nick Jonas' biggest fans, wife Priyanka Chopra and their 1-year-old daughter Malti, were by his side as he and brothers Joe and Kevin received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their band the Jonas Brothers. The Jan. 30 occasion marked the baby girl's first public event.

For the ceremony, the Baywatch actress sported a chocolate maxi dress and silver pumps. She held Malti, dressed in matching top and bottoms with a flowery headband, on her lap as the two of them watched Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas take the stage.

During Nick's speech, the singer thanked Priyanka, his wife of over four years, for standing steadfast by his side.

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you," he said. "It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you."