Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Baby Malti Are Lovebugs at First Public Outing Together

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and their baby daughter Malti publicly stepped out together as a family for the Jonas Brother's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. See the pictures from the event below.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jan 30, 2023 10:28 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesJonas BrothersNick JonasCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesHollywood Walk Of FamePriyanka Chopra
Watch: Priyanka Chopra Shares the CUTEST Pic of Baby Malti

We're total suckers for this monumental family outing. 

Nick Jonas' biggest fans, wife Priyanka Chopra and their 1-year-old daughter Malti, were by his side as he and brothers Joe and Kevin received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their band the Jonas Brothers. The Jan. 30 occasion marked the baby girl's first public event.

For the ceremony, the Baywatch actress sported a chocolate maxi dress and silver pumps. She held Malti, dressed in matching top and bottoms with a flowery headband, on her lap as the two of them watched Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas take the stage.

During Nick's speech, the singer thanked Priyanka, his wife of over four years, for standing steadfast by his side.

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you," he said. "It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you."

photos
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Family Photos With Daughter Malti

As for Malti, Nick projected the baby girl would one day follow in her parents' superstar footsteps.

"So, Malti Marie, hi babe," Nick said, waving to Malti in the crowd, "I can't wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

Priyanka also celebrated the moment on Instagram with images from the event and a clip of Nick's speech, captioning the post, "So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

2

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti Are Lovebugs at First Public Event

3

24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

And this is just the latest celebration to hit the Jonas household. On Jan. 15, Malti celebrated her first birthday, which also doubled as Quantico alum's first year of motherhood.

"It's been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed," she told Vogue on Jan. 19. "I've always been like, ‘What's the next thing?' But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her."

Scroll on to see more photos from the event.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Valentina Angelina Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
The Jonas Brothers
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

2

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti Are Lovebugs at First Public Event

3

24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

4

See Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya's Winter Formal Look

5

Brandi Glanville & Caroline Manzo Leave RHUGT Season 4 Filming