Inside Anna Delvey's Arresting 32nd Birthday Party

Watch : Ex-Con Anna Delvey Announces New Reality Show

It's Anna Delvey's birthday and she can celebrate how ever she wants to.

The socialite, whose legal troubles and subsequent arrest were depicted on Netflix's Inventing Anna, recently rang in 32 with a dinner party at her NYC home. (She is, after all, under house arrest.)

So, what did the unconventional bash entail? Tons of catching up with friends.

"I was grateful to have such incredible support from my NYC friends to be able to celebrate at my apartment in a way that I haven't been able to for several years," Delvey (a.k.a. Anna Sorokin) exclusively told E! News. "I'm so grateful to be in NYC where we could all come together for a really fun night."

For the occasion, Delvey was styled by Altorrin, with her hair and makeup done by Avery Golson at See Management.

Her invite-only event, presented by Profanity Paraffins, also included a champagne toast provided by UNRATED Wines and a seasonal tasting menu created by Chef Ryan Hackney of Citizens & Culture—a definite departure from Delvey's previous birthday behind bars.