Inside Anna Delvey's Arresting 32nd Birthday Party

It's Anna Delvey's birthday and she can celebrate how ever she wants to.
The socialite, whose legal troubles and subsequent arrest were depicted on Netflix's Inventing Anna, recently rang in 32 with a dinner party at her NYC home. (She is, after all, under house arrest.)
So, what did the unconventional bash entail? Tons of catching up with friends.
"I was grateful to have such incredible support from my NYC friends to be able to celebrate at my apartment in a way that I haven't been able to for several years," Delvey (a.k.a. Anna Sorokin) exclusively told E! News. "I'm so grateful to be in NYC where we could all come together for a really fun night."
For the occasion, Delvey was styled by Altorrin, with her hair and makeup done by Avery Golson at See Management.
Her invite-only event, presented by Profanity Paraffins, also included a champagne toast provided by UNRATED Wines and a seasonal tasting menu created by Chef Ryan Hackney of Citizens & Culture—a definite departure from Delvey's previous birthday behind bars.
"It was difficult to celebrate on my birthday last year due to both being quarantined for COVID and to the permanent uncertainty of my situation," Delvey, who was released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center last fall, recalled. "I was laser-focused on the development of my detainment status and working towards pursuing a release."
In 2017, Delvey was charged with defrauding banks, hotels and other New York City elites into financing her extravagant lifestyle by pretending she was the daughter of a German oil tycoon. Two years later, she was convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services, though she was acquitted on two additional charges.
Delvey was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, but was released on parole in February 2021 and detained by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa.
Since then, Delvey—who now wears an ankle monitor—has been using her time to work on her art and explore other endeavors. Recently, she announced Delvey's Dinner Club, a reality show focused on her at-home dinner parties as she continues to face deportation proceedings.
Scroll on to see more photos from Delvey's birthday party.