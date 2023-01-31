The Bachelor: What Happened When Bachelor Nation's Tahzjuan Hawkins Tried Joining the Cast

Watch : Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison

The Bachelor had its very own party crasher.

On the Jan. 30 episode of the reality dating series, some of the women vying for Zach Shallcross' heart were whisked away to meet "Big Energy" rapper Latto, who told the ladies she was there to help bring out their "bad bitch energy."

Lo and behold, Latto had some back-up. Before the group could show off their bad bitchery, the music star announced, "There's more women coming on this date."



That's when Bachelor Nation alums Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson and Tahzjuan Hawkins hit the stage.

While Courtney—who got engaged to Ben Flajnik on season 16 of The Bachelor before they split in 2012, and married husband Humberto Preciado in October 2022—made it clear she was simply there to help Zach "find his baddie," Tahzjuan had something else up her sleeve.

"Zach is very cute, very easy if on the eyes," the Bachelor season 23 alum said. "If Zach said, ‘Come join my season,' I'd be like, ‘Buckle up. Everyone get ready.'"