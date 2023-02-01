Pamela Anderson Is Ready to Tell Her Story: Everything She Revealed in Her New Book and Documentary

She Was Raped

Describing herself as "painfully shy" growing up, Anderson shares that she "hated" her body when she was younger because of the things she went through. "I had so much shame about my body," she explains. "So much shame about what had happened to me."

When she was 12 years old, Anderson says she was raped by a 25-year-old man when she accompanied a friend to a townhouse.

"He forced himself on me...and no matter how much I tried to fight him off, he was also able to get my shorts down," Anderson recalls in Love, Pamela. "I screamed with pain and called out for my friend, wanting to leave. I couldn't see, I couldn't breathe, I was blinded by pain. I ran and locked myself in the bathroom to inspect what had happened to me—there was blood and other stuff...I felt sick as I cleaned myself up, trying to get it together. I was no longer a virgin. Forced, against my will."

While Andersons says in the documentary that she tried to forget the assault, she "felt like it was tattooed on my forehead. Like, I really had this image of 'I had sex' on my forehead when I didn't want anyone to know that I had it."

Combined with the abuse she suffered from her babysitter, Anderson says the experiences made her "very, very shy." And it wasn't until her first Playboy photo shoot in 1992 that she let go of that self-consciousness.

"I was like, 'Why am I so freaking paralyzed by this shyness? I'm so sick of all this past that's created this insecurity in me,'" Anderson reflects in Pamela, a Love Story. "It's like a prison, I have to break out of it. From the first snap of a picture, I felt like I was throwing myself off a bridge and falling in…and just, like, snap. That was the first time I felt like I'd broken free of something."