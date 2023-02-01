Pamela Anderson’s Ready to Tell Her Story: Everything She Revealed in Her New Book and Documentary

"This is just one girl's life, my memories, my experience. This is how I did it. This is my own fable. I can offer only my truth."
Three decades after she first burst into public consciousness, Pamela Anderson is ready to share her truth and is doing it on her terms. The Baywatch star's Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, and her memoir, Love, Pamela, were both released on Jan. 31, and Anderson held nothing back. No topic was off-limits for the 55-year-old, who reflected on her six marriages—including her infamous relationship with rocker Tommy Lee—and revealed the sexual abuse she endured as a child growing up in Ladysmith, Canada.
And, in the wake of the 2022 Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, Anderson also opened up for the first time about having her and Lee's sex tape stolen from their Malibu home and the toll it continues to have on her life, family and public image more than 25 years later.
"I didn't feel like I had a lot of respect," she says in Pamela, a Love Story. "I had to make a career out of the pieces I had left."
But, above all else, Anderson makes it clear in the film that she is not a "damsel-in-distress."
"I want to embrace the past, embrace the truth," the mom of two says. "My life is not a woe-is-me story. I'm not a victim. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them. As much pain as we can endure in our lives is kind of like the catalyst to all the great stuff...I'm grateful for all the experiences that I had and I don't blame anybody for anything. I'm glad it happened."
And now, she's sharing how it all really went down in Pamela, a Love Story, and Love, Pamela. Here are her most surprising revelations:
