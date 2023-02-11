If You Feel Horny on Your Period, a Sex Therapist Explains Why That's Totally Normal

Watch : Celebrity Inspired Wellness Routines for 2023

Go ahead, surf that crimson wave.

Because if you've ever been horny during your period, know that your feelings are totally normal. But don't just take our word for it, we spoke to relationship and sex therapist Dr. Viviana Coles who explained why you might be in the mood when Aunt Flo visits.

"For some, they only get desire for sex during their period," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. For one huge reason: "A lot of people tell me, 'I always feel so much hornier because I don't have to worry about being pregnant.'"

Though, it's worth noting that contrary to popular belief, Dr. Coles said there's still a chance you can get pregnant depending on if you release your egg during your cycle. But there's another reason you might want to, uh, release down there.

"During your period," Dr. Coles mentioned, "you are hyper-aware of what's going on in your genitals and that can translate into experiencing arousal and stimulation."