Cirie Fields Explains How That The Traitors Finale Actually Worked and What to Do in Season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season one of The Traitors

The winner of The Traitors on Peacock just gave a masterclass on the art of deceit.

Survivor fan-favorite Cirie Fields was one of 20 contestants—made up of CBS alumni, Bravo celebs and television first-timers—on the devious reality show. However, she had an even more pivotal role as one of the series' titular Traitors, whose job it was to kill off their competition before the innocent Faithfuls could figure them out.

Luckily for fans of good TV, Cirie clinched her much-deserved solo win after four attempts on Survivor and a group win on Peacock's Snake in the Grass.

"I was in shock," she exclusively told E! News about beating out Andie Vanacore and Quentin Jiles in the final banishment. "One, I won finally, and two, the other two people there with me were so hurt and upset. So, I really couldn't enjoy the win while watching them be devastated."

"I got that feeling later on after all the emotions kind of dwindled and I got to speak to them and I knew that everybody was okay, then I really got to go, 'Oh s--t,' I just won,'" Cirie continued. "My inbox stays full... It's almost shocking to get that much love."