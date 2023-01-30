The Story Behind Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry's Close Bond Proves They're a Family Dream

Watch : Miranda Kerr Calls Katy Perry "Family" at G'Day USA Arts Gala

Hot and cold? More like loving each other unconditionally.

As Miranda Kerr prepared to receive the Excellence in the Arts award at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28, the model was asked who she would like to see present the award to her. Miranda immediately went to her husband Evan Spiegel and her close friend Katy Perry.

"We're family and they know me the best and the most intimately," Miranda told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Katy said she would be thrilled to do it so it's incredible."

And perhaps what's even more impressive is the special relationship these two have built over the years. Even with Katy engaged to Orlando Bloom, who shares 12-year-old son Flynn with Miranda, the pair has managed to develop a tight relationship.

"Many of you may be confused as to why I'm presenting Miranda with this award," Katy said during the annual event. "It doesn't fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle…but this is about love, and Miranda is love."