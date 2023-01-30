The Story Behind Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry's Close Bond Proves They're a Family Dream

Hot and cold? More like loving each other unconditionally.
As Miranda Kerr prepared to receive the Excellence in the Arts award at the G'Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28, the model was asked who she would like to see present the award to her. Miranda immediately went to her husband Evan Spiegel and her close friend Katy Perry.
"We're family and they know me the best and the most intimately," Miranda told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Katy said she would be thrilled to do it so it's incredible."
And perhaps what's even more impressive is the special relationship these two have built over the years. Even with Katy engaged to Orlando Bloom, who shares 12-year-old son Flynn with Miranda, the pair has managed to develop a tight relationship.
"Many of you may be confused as to why I'm presenting Miranda with this award," Katy said during the annual event. "It doesn't fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle…but this is about love, and Miranda is love."
So how did the pair get to such a special place? It's easy. They both share the same goal.
"At the end of the day, we really put our children first and what's in the best interest of our children," Miranda told E! on the red carpet. "It's not really about us. We're just there and thank God we actually all get along and we like each other. Katy's hilarious. I couldn't ask for a better stepmom to Flynn."
The G'Day USA Arts Gala, which is hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, brought together prominent Australians and Americans to celebrate and showcase Australian creativity, talent and strong partnership with the United States.
During the evening, Sam Worthington was presented with the Excellence in Film & Television award while G Flip and The Kid LAROI performed.
"I just feel really honored and humbled," Miranda told E! before accepting her award. "I love Australia and America and I love the fact that we support each other and embrace each other and each other's culture and each other's values."