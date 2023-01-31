Below Deck Shocker: Fired Stew Camille Lamb Returns and Not Everyone Is Happy to See Her

Watch : Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew

Camille Lamb is back and causing more Below Deck drama.

Just one week after getting fired for slacking on the job last week, the former stew made a shocking return on the Bravo series' Jan. 30 episode to reunite with her onboard boyfriend, Deckhand Ben Willoughby.

"The way Camille left, she had like 30 minutes to pack her stuff," Ben admitted in a confessional. "I was just kind of devastated. That's not the way the way I wanted her and I to end."

So later that night when the whole team went out to dinner in St. Lucia sans Captain Sandy Yawn, Ben surprised the rest of the cast by having Camille join their meal. Upon her arrival, everyone was visibly shocked to see their former teammate, especially Stew Alissa Humber, who got in a fight with Camille in front of charter guests before her firing.

"I would be so embarrassed I would die," Alissa whispered of Camille at dinner. "I wouldn't even think about coming back."