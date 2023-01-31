Below Deck Shocker: Fired Stew Camille Lamb Returns and Not Everyone Is Happy to See Her

Camille Lamb is back and causing more Below Deck drama.
Just one week after getting fired for slacking on the job last week, the former stew made a shocking return on the Bravo series' Jan. 30 episode to reunite with her onboard boyfriend, Deckhand Ben Willoughby.
"The way Camille left, she had like 30 minutes to pack her stuff," Ben admitted in a confessional. "I was just kind of devastated. That's not the way the way I wanted her and I to end."
So later that night when the whole team went out to dinner in St. Lucia sans Captain Sandy Yawn, Ben surprised the rest of the cast by having Camille join their meal. Upon her arrival, everyone was visibly shocked to see their former teammate, especially Stew Alissa Humber, who got in a fight with Camille in front of charter guests before her firing.
"I would be so embarrassed I would die," Alissa whispered of Camille at dinner. "I wouldn't even think about coming back."
Later, Alissa told Stew Hayley De Sola Pinto, "It's so awkward. If I got fired, I would be so embarrassed. But then to come back, it just shows that she wasn't regretful of anything she did."
When asked if she wanted to talk things out with Camille, Alissa stated, "No, that's done. We already fired her. She must feel like it's my fault she got fired."
Meanwhile, Chief Stew Fraser Olender was mostly nervous Camille would have a grudge against him since he recommended her firing to Sandy. Fortunately, that wasn't the case, as she told him, "I'm happy. I hold no resentment."
He replied, "I hope you don't. And I really, really do like you."
Later, in a confessional, Fraser admitted, "I'm so pleased that she's come with an open heart and she's seen the bigger picture."
Once the meal was over, Ben and Camille struggled saying goodbye to each other before he returned to the St. David.
"Tonight was exactly what I needed to walk away with my head high," she told Ben. "I wish you could come with me."
After a steamy makeout session, Ben admitted his true feelings for the fired stew. "This relationship's been like nothing I've experienced before," he said in a confessional. "I'm head-over-heels for this girl. I have goosebumps saying that."
Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep scrolling to relive the most dramatic firings in Below Deck history.
