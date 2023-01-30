Why Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Reportedly Left RHUGT Season 4 Early

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season four is down two ex-wives.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville and former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo have reportedly exited the Peacock series' upcoming fourth season mid-filming in Marrakech, Morocco.
As for why? Multiple sources told People on Jan. 30 that both exited the series after Brandi allegedly tried kissing Caroline during a party while filming. E! News has reached out to reps for Brandi and Caroline.
The news comes as the rest of the RHUGT season four cast—including Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Grammer Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi—reportedly finished filming the new season, according to People.
While fans will have to wait and see what caused the situation on Peacock, reality TV fans need not worry, as RHUGT will soon return for season three in Thailand. And according to The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, there's plenty of good times in store.
"I cannot tell you how much fun it was," Gizelle—who will be joined by her RHOP co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett on RHUGT season 3—told E! News in October 2022. "I was legitimately like, 'Thailand? That's all the way on the other side of the world, why do I have to fly all the way over there? That's just doing too much.' I was so happy it was in Thailand and Thailand is so freaking beautiful and we really, really had a lot of fun."
Season three's star-studded cast also includes The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of New York's Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.
Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)