Why Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Reportedly Left RHUGT Season 4 Early

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season four is down two ex-wives.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville and former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo have reportedly exited the Peacock series' upcoming fourth season mid-filming in Marrakech, Morocco.

As for why? Multiple sources told People on Jan. 30 that both exited the series after Brandi allegedly tried kissing Caroline during a party while filming. E! News has reached out to reps for Brandi and Caroline.

The news comes as the rest of the RHUGT season four cast—including Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Grammer Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi—reportedly finished filming the new season, according to People.

While fans will have to wait and see what caused the situation on Peacock, reality TV fans need not worry, as RHUGT will soon return for season three in Thailand. And according to The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, there's plenty of good times in store.