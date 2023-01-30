Jaafar Jackson Will Portray Uncle Michael Jackson in New Biopic

Jaafar Jackson is officially stepping into the famous moonwalking shoes of his uncle, Michael Jackson.
The 26-year-old—who is the second youngest child of Michael's brother, Jermaine Jackson and his ex Alejandra Oaziaza—will portray the King of Pop in the upcoming biopic, Michael. The film's director, Antoine Fuqua, announced the news with an Instagram post showcasing Jaafar's transformation.
"Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael—the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop," the Training Day director captioned a black-and-white photo of the actor dressed as the late star—complete with a fedora and white socks paired with loafers—on Jan. 30. "Coming soon."
According to a press release, Michael is set to the follow ups and downs of the pop star's legacy prior to his death in 2009 and will explore all facets of his career, "including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time."
As for Jaafar, he also shared his excitement to be startin' something in his uncle's honor, writing alongside his own social media post, "I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon."
It's also worth noting that Jaafar's older sibling, Jourdynn Jackson, was given a shoutout in his brother's announcement post as the photographer behind the transformative snap.
Shortly after his announcement, many congratulated Jaafar on his new role, including his cousin T.J. Jackson, whose dad is Tito Jackson. "I'm so proud of you Jaafar," he wrote, "Words can't express…you got it…..You are truly the only one who can do it right. LETS GO!"
Another family member happy to hear the news? Michael's mom, Katherine Jackson, who also expressed her satisfaction with the casting being so close to home.
"Jaafar embodies my son," she said in a statement included in the film's press release. "It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers."