Jaafar Jackson Will Portray Uncle Michael Jackson in New Biopic

Jaafar Jackson is officially stepping into the famous moonwalking shoes of his uncle, Michael Jackson.

The 26-year-old—who is the second youngest child of Michael's brother, Jermaine Jackson and his ex Alejandra Oaziaza—will portray the King of Pop in the upcoming biopic, Michael. The film's director, Antoine Fuqua, announced the news with an Instagram post showcasing Jaafar's transformation.

"Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael—the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop," the Training Day director captioned a black-and-white photo of the actor dressed as the late star—complete with a fedora and white socks paired with loafers—on Jan. 30. "Coming soon."

According to a press release, Michael is set to the follow ups and downs of the pop star's legacy prior to his death in 2009 and will explore all facets of his career, "including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time."