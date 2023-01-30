Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini’s Romance Takes New Heights With Airport PDA

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini & Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors

It looks like Chase Stokes has found an exception to the pogue on pogue macking rule.

The Outer Banks actor and Kelsea Ballerini were photographed sharing a kiss at the Los Angeles International Airport Jan. 28, with the pair looking as close as ever.

For their outing, the country singer opted for camo sweatpants, a white long-sleeve top and a beige beanie. As for the actor, he kept up with the camo theme and wore a tan jacket, black t-shirt, yellow sweatpants and a black baseball cap as the two headed through the airport holding hands.

Their PDA comes more than a week after Chase coyly addressed romance rumors between the two.

"She's a sweet girl," Chase, 30, told TMZ on Jan. 18. "We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."

And he's not the only one causing us to raise our eyebrows.