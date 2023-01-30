Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini’s Romance Takes New Heights With Airport PDA

It looks like Chase Stokes has found an exception to the pogue on pogue macking rule.
The Outer Banks actor and Kelsea Ballerini were photographed sharing a kiss at the Los Angeles International Airport Jan. 28, with the pair looking as close as ever.
For their outing, the country singer opted for camo sweatpants, a white long-sleeve top and a beige beanie. As for the actor, he kept up with the camo theme and wore a tan jacket, black t-shirt, yellow sweatpants and a black baseball cap as the two headed through the airport holding hands.
Their PDA comes more than a week after Chase coyly addressed romance rumors between the two.
"She's a sweet girl," Chase, 30, told TMZ on Jan. 18. "We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."
And he's not the only one causing us to raise our eyebrows.
The pair were previously seen getting cozy in snaps from the Georgia vs. TCU game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 9. In a post shared by Todd Graves, founder of the fast-food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Chase and Kelsea were seen together with her hand wrapped around his arm.
And in a photo dump captioned "lil recap" Chase shared on Instagram Jan. 13, the actor included a photo of the country star leaning into him while they watched the football game.
Shortly afterwards, Kelsea, 29, reacted to a screenshot about her and Chase's outing to an NFL game.
"I know, I know, I know," she said in the Jan. 16 TikTok. "Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening guys. What? Let's not do this."
She captioned the clip, "I'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure."