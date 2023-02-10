Influencer Joy the Baker Is Here to Plan Your Perfect Galentine's Day Bash

Watch : 5 Celebrity Besties We Stan This Galentine's Day

Sure, receiving roses on Valentine's Day is great, but have you ever had a really good night out with your girlfriends?

There's nothing quite as sweet as the unwavering support, emotional honesty and overall let-me-adjust-that-crown-for-you vibe that comes with solid, no-drama female friendships. Which is why Parks and Recreation's "Galentine's Day" episode hovers high on the list of reasons we'll always hold a special place in our hearts for the city of Pawnee, Ind.

Because before series co-creator Michael Schur penned that 2010 occasion, Feb. 13 was just another day, rather than a moment to honor all the great gals in our life. Or, as he put it to LAist, "a day set aside where we just celebrate friendships, especially female friendships."

And is there truly a better way to hear it for the girls than to pop a few bottles of bubbly and gather for an evening of good food and better conversation?