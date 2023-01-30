Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss Shares How She Knew Jake Funk Was Going to Propose

Watch : Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison

Hannah Ann Sluss is spilling the engagement tea.

The model—who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020—is sharing how her fiancé, NFL player Jake Funk, popped the question during their recent trip to Mexico.

"I've been engaged for about eight days now," Hannah shared during a Jan. 28 Get Ready With Me TikTok video. "We went to Cabo because it was pretty close to Los Angeles and we stayed at the Montage there for eight days and I don't even know where to start!"

The 26-year-old went on to say she has received a lot of questions of whether or not she saw this proposal coming. And it seems Hannah's Spidey senses were tingling thanks to a specific trip the NFL player, 25, made.

"Jake was in Indiana about a couple weeks ago and he said he was going to my parents' house in Knoxville which is about six hours of a drive," she recalled. "So, I honestly figured he was going to ask my dad. We were talking about getting engaged for a while, we were just honestly waiting for the off season."