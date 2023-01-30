Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss Shares How She Knew Jake Funk Was Going to Propose

Hannah Ann Sluss is spilling the engagement tea.
The model—who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020—is sharing how her fiancé, NFL player Jake Funk, popped the question during their recent trip to Mexico.
"I've been engaged for about eight days now," Hannah shared during a Jan. 28 Get Ready With Me TikTok video. "We went to Cabo because it was pretty close to Los Angeles and we stayed at the Montage there for eight days and I don't even know where to start!"
The 26-year-old went on to say she has received a lot of questions of whether or not she saw this proposal coming. And it seems Hannah's Spidey senses were tingling thanks to a specific trip the NFL player, 25, made.
"Jake was in Indiana about a couple weeks ago and he said he was going to my parents' house in Knoxville which is about six hours of a drive," she recalled. "So, I honestly figured he was going to ask my dad. We were talking about getting engaged for a while, we were just honestly waiting for the off season."
And after getting a call from her dad wondering why the athlete—with whom she took her romance public in Feb. 2022—was showing up for an impromptu visit, the reality star filled him in on Jake's plan.
"'Dad, he's going to ask you if you'll give him your blessing,'" she continued. "And my dad was like, 'Oh my God.' My dad started choking up on the phone it was so sweet."
After spending the night at her parents, Jake flew home to Los Angeles, where Hannah didn't ask questions but knew that an engagement was soon coming.
"So, we go to Mexico and I'm like, 'If it happens great, if not Disney World,'" she said. "This trip was mostly about Jake because I booked it for him just as a treat finishing the year and a birthday trip. So I wasn't really sure but I made sure to come prepared."
@hannahannsluss Replying to @xleximarie I had a strong feeling, but the white dress was not what I had planned ?? #engagement #engaged #proposalstory ? original sound - Hannah Ann
So, how exactly did the big day go down?
"When we got engaged, we went to play golf during the day and at night he was like, 'I have reservations for us. The hotel has noticed your TikToks and they want to do something special for us,'" Hannah explained. "And I was like, 'Well no one knows where we're staying. I guess they found out. Maybe they are watching my TikToks.' So I put on the blue dress and I look at myself in the mirror and I'm like, 'I look like I'm going to party, this does not give me wifey vibes.'"
The Indianapolis Colts player then decided to take matters into his own hands and pick out an ivory dress for his soon-to-be fiancée to wear.
"My heart stopped I'm like, 'Oh shoot. I'm getting engaged. I need to make sure I look good,"' Hannah added. "We go down to the hotel restaurant, there's a beautiful set up."
As she finished getting ready, Hannah left followers with quite a cliffhanger by not revealing more from the engagement itself. However, she did tease more to come, adding, "The story does get better."