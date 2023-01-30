Amy Acker Reveals Which Angel Co-Star She'd Want to Join The Watchful Eye

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Who in Hollywood do we have to speak to about getting Alexis Denisof on The Watchful Eye?

Amy Acker, who stars as the wealthy and suspicious Tory in Freeform's new drama thriller, made it clear to E! News that she'd be happy to reunite on-screen with her former Angel co-star. "I think Alexis could play the mean Greybourne," she said with a laugh. "Stuffy—he could do it all!"

She added, "I obviously love working with him, so I would be thrilled to have him on the show."

Amy and Alexis played star-crossed lovers Winifred "Fred" Burkle and Wesley Wyndam-Pryce on The WB's Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff, which ran for five seasons between 1999 and 2004.

But Angel fans shouldn't expect more goofy scientist Fred when they tune in to The Watchful Eye on Jan. 30. This time around, Amy is playing a socialite type, who is not a fan of outsiders.

"She's going to be the girl you love to hate," she teased to E!. "It's been something totally different than I've ever done."