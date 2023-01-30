Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $230 Wallet for Just $55

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for a no-fuss wallet that's just as cute as it is functional, Kate Spade has just what you need. There's a 24-hour flash sale on the Kate Spade Laurel Way Neda Large Wallet. If you're shopping for a new wallet, you might as well get a good deal, right? Instead of paying $230, you can get this wallet for only $55. That's a 76% discount.
Unfortunately, you only have one day to get the Kate Spade Laurel Way Neda Large Wallet at this price. It's a great wallet that's compact enough to fit in all your bags, even the small ones. Plus, it has enough storage for your credit cards, dollar bills, license, loose change, tickets, and anything else you need. It comes in five colors: black, green, deep berry, tan, and light purple.
Get rid of your old, worn-out wallet and replace it with this one before the discount disappears. PS, these make great gifts too!
Kate Spade Laurel Way Neda Large Wallet
This zip-around wallet has 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, a zip coin compartment, and 3 gusset compartments. It's available in 5 colors.
If you want additional info before you add this wallet to your cart, check out these reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Laurel Way Neda Large Wallet Reviews
A shopper said, "This is exactly what I needed. Room for all my cards, money (including change), checkbook, etc. Great quality! Beautiful color."
Another raved, "FAB, as usual! This most-recent purchase from Kate Spade is fabulous, wonderful, top-notch-as-always!"
Someone reviewed, "Love this wallet. I bought this wallet and I love it. It has plenty of room for my credit cards and cash.I have ordered another one in a different color."
"Large and in charge! This wallet is very roomy and can easily hold all of your cash/cards, identification, and a phone (if it's slim enough)," a Kate Spade customer wrote.
Another urged, "Buy this wallet! Love it! Love the color. Love the compartments. LOVE IT!!"
While you're shopping, check out the most popular Amazon Influencer recommendations from this past year.