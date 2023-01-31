22 Things From Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop's $418,038 Valentine's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day is almost here and it's time to get into gift shopping mode. Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website goop dropped its annual Valentine's Day gift guide. Each year, we look forward to the selection, from the outrageous picks beyond our budget to the thoughtful gifts that may make our lives easier.

This year, the selection includes 408 items, with a value totaling around $418,038 (yes, I did that math so you don't have to). There's even a $33,870 pair of earrings. If you want to do some goop-inspired gift shopping, here are some of the useful items we'd actually buy.