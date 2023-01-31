22 Things From Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop's $418,038 Valentine's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day is almost here and it's time to get into gift shopping mode. Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website goop dropped its annual Valentine's Day gift guide. Each year, we look forward to the selection, from the outrageous picks beyond our budget to the thoughtful gifts that may make our lives easier.
This year, the selection includes 408 items, with a value totaling around $418,038 (yes, I did that math so you don't have to). There's even a $33,870 pair of earrings. If you want to do some goop-inspired gift shopping, here are some of the useful items we'd actually buy.
Goop Valentine's Day Gift Picks
Crown Affair The Dry Shampoo
Ditch your aerosol spray for this powder dry shampoo. It volumizes, adds texture, and absorbs excess oil.
The Crown Affair Dry Shampoo has 14.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Esther Perel Where Should We Begin - A Game of Stories
These cards have thought-provoking conversation prompts. This is a fun game for dinner parties or even if you want to get to know your valentine on another level.
19/99 Holiday Mini Pencil Set
You can use these pigmented pencils on your eyes, lips, and cheeks. This bundle has:
- Precision Colour Pencil in Barna: deep charcoal brown
- Precision Colour Pencil in Neutra: warm dusty rose
- Precision Highlight Pencil in Oro: golden champagne
- Precision Pencil Sharpener
Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush
Get a natural-looking dew effect with these gel blushes. You can go for a barely-there aesthetic or you can build up the coverage for a bold wash of color.
The Saie Dew Blush has 172.9K Sephora Loves.
Goop Beauty G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush
If you are not dry brushing yet, I highly recommend it. I do it before I shower to detox and exfoliate. I brush toward the heart, going downward on my arms and upwards on my legs. I use the brush in a circular motion on my butt and stomach, avoiding the delicate skin on the neck and chest. When I dry brush before I shower, it makes a huge difference in the softness of my skin.
Grown Alchemist Lip Balm & Hand Cream Kit
Hydration is always important, but especially in the winter. This duo includes a lip balm and a hand cream. The hand cream absorbs quickly, melting into your hands with incredible hydration. THe lip balm is cushiony, plumping, and everything you need right now.
Ilia Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint
Sometimes, powder eyeshadows can be super messy. Get a highly-pigmented, metallic look with an easy swipe of these creamy formula. It has a great color payoff and it's easy to blend without creasing or smudging throughout the day.
The Ilia Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint has 89.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Act + Acre Cold Processed Styling Paste
Add subtle shape and volume to your hairstyle with this styling paste.
A shopper raved, "I just need a bit of styling paste for my bangs. I have tried other pastes but Art and Acre's brand is the best. It holds the hair in place where you want it all day but feels like real hair and not plastered gunk hair!!! Try it you will see what I mean!"
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois DE Balincourt Candle
Bring the aroma of warm sandalwood, cedar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and some earthy tones to your space with this candle, which has a 60-hour burn life.
This candle has 15.3K Sephora Loves, with one shopper raving, "Really love the beautiful smell of this candle and I found that it scents a room even when it's not burning. I am committed to using only soy based candles since I have kids and live in an apartment, and this is the chicest soy based brand I have found."
The Outset Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer
This moisturizer is from Scarlett Johansson's brand The Outset. It melts right into the skin and it's compatible with sensitive skin types, according to the brand.
The The Outset Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer has 3.7K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "BEST. PRODUCT. EVER!! I love this moisturizer for so many reasons. It's easy to apply, feels so fresh on the skin, and leaves a perfect glowy finish! The Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer is incredibly soothing and helps me start the day off super confident and productive."
Rahua Color Full Hair Mask
Treat your hair to some hydration with this nourishing, strengthening mask treatment that can make your hair silky and shiny, per the brand. After shampooing, comb it through, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse off.
goop GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
This trio has full-size, best-selling lip balms. There are two sets with three shades. There's an option with warm tints and another with cool shades. These lip balms are hydrating and long-lasting while they deliver a subtle dose of color. Gwyneth Paltrow says, "Worth it!My lips get really dry in the winter especially, and all three balms soothe and moisturize like nothing else."
These sets have 3K+ Sephora Loves.
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Eye Mask
Wear this washable silk mask to block out the light and get a luxurious, relaxing sleep. It also covers your ears to muffle noises, like a snoring spouse. It's super comfortable to wear, no matter what position you sleep in.
The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown recommended this mask to E! shoppers too.
Aquis Flip Hair-Drying Tool, Water-Wicking, Ultra-Absorbent Recycled Microfiber
Dry your hair quickly without damage when you use this water-wicking, ultra-absorbent hair towel, which comes in multiple colors.
A shopper explained, Yes. If you've never tried an Aquis wrap or towel, or flip, it's hard to understand how good they are and how different they are. They're not just an expensive (though they aren't inexpensive) hair wrap. They really do wick and pull moisture and water out of your hair to dry it. Why it's different: It's very, very different than using a standard towel or microfiber wrap or towel. I resisted trying Aquis for a long time due to the cost. But after trying them, I quickly found much to my surprise they were well worth the cost. This isn't just an expensive towel or hair wrap, it's something that's very different and unique. It's a very different experience than using a standard towel or regular hair wrap."
Kora Organics Berry Bright Vitamin C Eye Cream
I have this brightening eye cream from Miranda Kerr's brand Kora Organics. It's silky soft and it absorbs into the skin quickly, so it doesn't hold up my getting ready process. It has Vitamin C in it and my skin feels firm when I use it. Another cool thing about this product is that you can just get a refill instead of replacing the whole container.
This eye cream has 15.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Twentynine Palms Rock Rose Clay Mask
This clay mask is from Jared Leto's skincare line. It is a powder that you mix with water to create a skincare mask. It clarifies, refreshes, and hydrates the skin, according to the brand.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
How stunning would this look on your nightstand? The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser can run for 4 hours continuously or you can set it for 8 hours with intermittent scents. It has a matte ceramic cover that is the epitome of minimalist chic. It's available in blush, black, white, terracotta, charcoal, green, rose, and honey shades. With all of those options, you can easily find one (or two) to coordinate with every room in your home.
Oh, and take it from someone who has these in multiple rooms. They are everything. They are aesthetically pleasing and functional.
Last Crumb Luxury Cookie Box
There are cookies and then there are Last Crumb cookies. In fact, I am eating one while I write this. They are just next-level. The brand makes their cookies in small batches at a time. This assortment comes with 6 individually-wrapped flavors: What the F*ck Velvet (filled with light cocoa and topped with cream cheese frosting), Dazzle Me Darling (filled with fresh strawberry preserves and topped with chocolate ganache), and Nutella Heist (a nutella s'mores cookie with praline feuilletine topping).
Theragun Mini 2.0- Handheld Electric Massage Gun- Compact Deep Tissue Treatment for Any Athlete On The Go
This is the ultimate, on-the-go massage treatment. This massage gun is pocket-sized and easy to travel with. It has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Therabody shopper said, "As a Master Educator for Therabody, I felt it was my responsibility to know more about other Theragun products. I have always used the Theragun Pro but took a chance on the mini. I was not disappointed. I love the Theragun mini. It's very portable, easy to handle and delivers the same power and effectiveness as the Pro model. Great for budget mindRead more about review stating Mini gun delivers MAX efficiency!ed folks needing a product that delivers the most bang for their buck!"
Tweezerman Rose Gold Classic Lash Curler
A reliable eyelash curler is a glam essential. This one has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "A great tool that should be in every girl's makeup bag, who has no hope that mascara will do everything for you. I always use a curler and I found this one comfortable and reliable and I have had it for two years now. Just hold the lash at the base and wait 30 seconds, and then immediately apply mascara, combing the eyelashes well. They will hold in this raised position and the effect of any of your mascaras will be magnified several times over for whole day. It gives a natural effect, and I don't see the point in applying more mascara, which will give a heavy effect or extended eyelashes. It really works and makes you prettier just in one minute!"
Goop x Heretic This Smells Like My Vagina Candle
It wouldn't be a goop gift guide without this truly iconic candle, obviously.
Looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping? Here are some of this past month's most-popular product recommendations with picks from Jessica Alba, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and more stars.