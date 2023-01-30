Real Housewives of Dubai's Nina Ali Announces Exit From the Show After Just One Season

The Real Housewives of Dubai is losing one of its golden girls.
Nina Ali announced she's exiting the Bravo series after just one season.
"It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help @bravotv bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home," the mother of three and businesswoman announced Jan. 30 on Instagram. "I'm grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer."
The reality star continued, "2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way, including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures, so for now I'll be moving my attention away from the show to allow myself the space to focus on new challenges."
Nina concluded her message with, "I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward. I'll be cheering you on!"
Nina starred on RHODubai's inaugural season alongside Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani.
While most of season one spotlighted Nina's family life raising kids Sophia, 10, Nour, 8, and Ayan, 6, she also experienced heartbreak as her father battled health issues.
The Lebanon-born businesswoman, who is Muslim, previously opened up about the importance of representing modern Arab life on TV.
"I've been watching Housewives for so many years," she exclusively told E! News in August. "Now to actually be on a franchise that represents Middle Eastern women, I feel like, ‘Wow, finally!' I want the whole world to see how women in the Middle East are...They get to see how we live life, how we see things."
Raised in Austin, Texas, Nina relocated to Dubai in 2011 when she got married husband Munaf.
"I'm very Lebanese, but I'm also very American," she explained. "I take from each culture the things that I'm comfortable with, the things that resonate with me. I don't forget my background, my religion, my culture, but, at the same time, I mix it up with the American culture. There's days I'm more American, there's day I'm more Arab."
