Real Housewives of Dubai's Nina Ali Announces Exit From the Show After Just One Season

The Real Housewives of Dubai is losing one of its golden girls.

Nina Ali announced she's exiting the Bravo series after just one season.

"It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help @bravotv bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home," the mother of three and businesswoman announced Jan. 30 on Instagram. "I'm grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer."

The reality star continued, "2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way, including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures, so for now I'll be moving my attention away from the show to allow myself the space to focus on new challenges."

Nina concluded her message with, "I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward. I'll be cheering you on!"