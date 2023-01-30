15 Essential Winter Accessories It's Not Too Late To Buy: Scarves, Mittens, Rain Jackets & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It seems like it happens every year: The holidays arrive, then the new year begins, and then...oh, right. We realize that there's still winter ahead. A lot of it, in fact.
And every year, we get to this point, and somehow convince ourselves: Eh, there's not that much, actually. I can do without that thing. Those gloves. A pair of mittens. Some rain boots that actually fit.
Then we spend the next two months cursing ourselves for not just going for it, and vow to do so by the next winter. But do we? No, we forget as soon as the weather warms up. So the cycle begins over.
Fortunately for all of us, I'm here to break it. I've pulled together a list of the top 15 winter accessories we always forget we need. Regardless of what that little voice in the back of your head says, it's never too late to buy them.
Avec Les Filles Belted Utility Rain Jacket
Designed for "effortless vibes," this water-resistant jacket from Avec Les Filles brings "utility chic" to gray days.
Comrad Socks Knee-High Compression Socks
Your legs and feet deserve a treat after long, exhausting days. That's true for any time of year, but for the times when you're wearing boots you aren't used to and trekking through snow and slush, it's especially necessary.
Plaid Fringed Scarf
Super-soft, fringed, and with plenty of plaid, this oh-so-cozy scarf is the exact piece your cold-weather wardrobe has been missing.
New York Scribble Heart Cardigan
This luxe layer makes bundling up almost kind of fun. After all, layering up doesn't have to mean looking less than cute, and that old college hoodie of yours could def use a break.
Burberry Beige Check Beanie
When you, like so many others, are dismayed at the prospect of going out into the cold, this couture beanie should make it at least a little enjoyable.
Marni Wool Neck Warmer
You know how you love your winter jacket, and you have a hat hat you like, but your neck always ends up cold? This stylish warmer from Marni is your answer. Plus, it's easy on and off, so you won't ruin a good hair day with it.
A-cold-wall Black Core Balaclava
Really, really cold? Miss face masks being more of a thing? Just feel like going out without makeup today? This balaclava has you covered, literally, for any reason you may not feel like being perceived.
Design Imports Chunky Knit Mittens
Goodbye, freezing hands! Goodbye, boring accessories! Hello, colorful, whimsical, chunky knit mittens.
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Textured Gloves
Okay, so, not everyone wants "adorable" to be part of their winter look. If classic and utilitarian mittens are more your thing, this Polo Ralph Lauren's pair is for you.
Atlantis Unisex Docker Short Beanie With Turn Up
A basic black beanie belongs in everyone's core collection!
Tundra Gloves
Since mittens aren't for everyone, here's a quality pair of thick, warm, and basic gloves to stick in your pockets for those "just in case" moments (aka, every day).
Palladium Rains Pampa Boots
"Developed for high traction in all weathers," this unisex collab between Rains and Palladium is the ideal pair for navigating mystery weather days in style.
All-Conditions Chore Muck Boots
For those who swear to themselves that next year, they'll finally upgrade their all-purpose boots: The tall "Muck" boots. They might not be fashion-forward, but they're made to tackle just about anything.
Colorblocked Long Scarf
If you like your scarves warm, cozy, and statement-making, this dramatic fringed scarf is your girl.
Unreal Fur Berkeley Jacket
"A classic corduroy puffer with a sustainable soul," the Berkeley from Unreal Fur serves as a cute go-to winter jacket for drinks, dates, and more.
