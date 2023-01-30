15 Essential Winter Accessories It's Not Too Late To Buy: Scarves, Mittens, Rain Jackets & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It seems like it happens every year: The holidays arrive, then the new year begins, and then...oh, right. We realize that there's still winter ahead. A lot of it, in fact.

And every year, we get to this point, and somehow convince ourselves: Eh, there's not that much, actually. I can do without that thing. Those gloves. A pair of mittens. Some rain boots that actually fit.

Then we spend the next two months cursing ourselves for not just going for it, and vow to do so by the next winter. But do we? No, we forget as soon as the weather warms up. So the cycle begins over.

Fortunately for all of us, I'm here to break it. I've pulled together a list of the top 15 winter accessories we always forget we need. Regardless of what that little voice in the back of your head says, it's never too late to buy them.