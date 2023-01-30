24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $100 on the Ring Spotlight Wireless HD Security Camera

If you need additional information before shopping, check out these HSN shopper reviews.

Ring Spotlight Wireless HD Security Camera with Ring Assist+ Reviews

A shopper reviewed, "This is our 3rd Ring spotlight camera. We have 1 in our front area and this will go to the back. They are very sensitive to movement and we've seen lots of wildlife on our front deck, including 2 bear and many raccoons. Its a great buy and I won't purchase any other brand. The other camera is in our vacation home and works great there too. The picture is clear and the product is worth every penny. Peace of mind is a wonderful thing."

Another said, "Very easy to install and connect to app and wifi. Quality product."

Someone wrote, "The Ring Products are the best. There technology is superb. I feel very safe & secure when home & away."

"Love the quality and video on this security camera. Would certainly purchase another one if needed," an HSN customer wrote.

A shopper explained, "Took about 15-20 min to get it all set up (if that). We are really impressed. You can set the motion detection to however sensitive you need. The ap on your phone alerts you when motion has been detected."

