24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $100 on the Ring Spotlight Wireless HD Security Camera

If you want to turn your house into a smart home or if you just want to step up your safety, you need a Ring Spotlight Wireless HD Security Camera in your life. This motion-activated camera has LED lights, a siren alarm, and a rechargeable battery pack replacement. Even when you're not home, you can see and respond to all alerts when you use the free Ring app. You can even use the app to speak to whoever is there when they step on the property.
Typically the Ring Spotlight Wireless HD Security Camera with Ring Assist+ would cost $230, but you can get this bundle for just $130 today only at HSN.
Ring Spotlight Wireless HD Security Camera with Ring Assist+
Here's what you get with the Ring Spotlight Wireless HD Security Camera with Ring Assist+:
- Spotlight camera
- Battery pack
- USB charging cable
- Mounting bracket
- Screwdriver handle
- Double-ended screwdriver bit
- Drill bit
- Hardware set
- Security decal
- User manual
- Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty
- Ring Assist+ voucher
If you need additional information before shopping, check out these HSN shopper reviews.
Ring Spotlight Wireless HD Security Camera with Ring Assist+ Reviews
A shopper reviewed, "This is our 3rd Ring spotlight camera. We have 1 in our front area and this will go to the back. They are very sensitive to movement and we've seen lots of wildlife on our front deck, including 2 bear and many raccoons. Its a great buy and I won't purchase any other brand. The other camera is in our vacation home and works great there too. The picture is clear and the product is worth every penny. Peace of mind is a wonderful thing."
Another said, "Very easy to install and connect to app and wifi. Quality product."
Someone wrote, "The Ring Products are the best. There technology is superb. I feel very safe & secure when home & away."
"Love the quality and video on this security camera. Would certainly purchase another one if needed," an HSN customer wrote.
A shopper explained, "Took about 15-20 min to get it all set up (if that). We are really impressed. You can set the motion detection to however sensitive you need. The ap on your phone alerts you when motion has been detected."
