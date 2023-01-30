Proof Olivia Culpo Is Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's No. 1 Fan After the 49ers Loss

Watch : Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo is still Christian McCaffrey's biggest cheerleader.

The model showed her support for her NFL player boyfriend after his team, the San Francisco 49ers, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game on Jan. 29. Alongside a black and white photo of the two sharing a kiss, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Beyond proud of you."

The former Miss Universe had proven that she's Christian's No. 1 fan throughout the 2022 season, which saw many changes for the athlete—including a new team. After the Carolina Panthers traded him to 49ers on Oct. 20, Olivia, 30, shared a special tribute to her boyfriend.

"So many emotions right now," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, alongside a photo of a TV showing an ESPN report about the trade. In a second post that includes a photo of her holding her boyfriend's hand, she added, "Ready for anything w you."