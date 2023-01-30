Proof Olivia Culpo Is Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's No. 1 Fan After the 49ers Loss

Olivia Culpo is still Christian McCaffrey's biggest cheerleader.
The model showed her support for her NFL player boyfriend after his team, the San Francisco 49ers, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game on Jan. 29. Alongside a black and white photo of the two sharing a kiss, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Beyond proud of you."
The former Miss Universe had proven that she's Christian's No. 1 fan throughout the 2022 season, which saw many changes for the athlete—including a new team. After the Carolina Panthers traded him to 49ers on Oct. 20, Olivia, 30, shared a special tribute to her boyfriend.
"So many emotions right now," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, alongside a photo of a TV showing an ESPN report about the trade. In a second post that includes a photo of her holding her boyfriend's hand, she added, "Ready for anything w you."
Olivia and Christian, 26, have been dating since 2019, with The Culpo Sisters star making things Instagram Stories official that October by sharing snaps of herself getting a Panthers-themed manicure in support of her new boyfriend.
And for their anniversary last year, Olivia posted a moving love note to Christian reflecting on their journey.
"Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship," Olivia mused on Instagram noting how her best friends, model Kristen Louelle and NFL player Tyler Gaffney, helped bring the two together. "I was apprehensive, I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."
Nevertheless, the I Feel Pretty star decided to go through with the date.
"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance," Olivia continued. "The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility."
She concluded the note by thanking Christian for "being my rock and restoring my faith in love," adding, "You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."