Willie Nelson Reflects on Turning 90 and How Marijuana Saved His Life

Watch : Willie Nelson Reflects on Turning 90 & How Marijuana Saved His Life

Willie Nelson is ready to party.

The country music legend is turning 90 on April 28, and, to properly celebrate his milestone birthday, he's headlining a two-day concert in Los Angeles. "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90," will take place April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl, and feature performances by Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, The Chicks, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg and many more artists.

And before the star-studded event, Nelson is pre-gaming by releasing a new studio album—he'll drop I Don't Know A Thing About Love on March 3—and the iconic singer-songwriter also teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for a new BIC EZ Reach lighter campaign that gives a fiery wink to Nelson and Snoop's shared love for marijuana.

Having a jam-packed schedule at 89 is fitting for the "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" singer who's given a lot of thought to the legacy he'll leave.