Tamar Braxton and More Stars Support Rickey Smiley After Son's Death

Rickey Smiley is receiving support in the wake of his unimaginable loss.



After the radio personality announced his eldest child, Brandon Smiley, passed away on Jan. 29, many celebrities shared heartfelt messages of condolences. In his heartbreaking video posted to social media, Rickey noted his son passed away that morning and asked for prayers for their family. Brandon was 32 years old.



Shortly after, Tamar Braxton expressed her sadness, writing, "I'm so sorry friend," with actresses Niecy Nash-Betts and Taraji P. Henson also echoing the singer's sentiment.



Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams, who also served as a co-host alongside Rickey on Dish Nation, added, "I'm so sorry Rickey!!!! We love you and we are praying for you!! May God comfort your whole family at this time as well as loved ones!!" RHOA star Kandi Burruss also shared words of comfort, writing, "Oh no! I'm so sorry for your loss. I love you & I'm praying for you."