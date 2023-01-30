Tamar Braxton and More Stars Support Rickey Smiley After Son's Death

After Rickey Smiley shared that his eldest child, Brandon Smiley, passed away on Jan. 29, the radio personality received touching messages from stars including Tamar Braxton, Porsha Williams and more.

Rickey Smiley is receiving support in the wake of his unimaginable loss.
 
After the radio personality announced his eldest child, Brandon Smiley, passed away on Jan. 29, many celebrities shared heartfelt messages of condolences. In his heartbreaking video posted to social media, Rickey noted his son passed away that morning and asked for prayers for their family. Brandon was 32 years old.
 
Shortly after, Tamar Braxton expressed her sadness, writing, "I'm so sorry friend," with actresses Niecy Nash-Betts and Taraji P. Henson also echoing the singer's sentiment.
 
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams, who also served as a co-host alongside Rickey on Dish Nation, added, "I'm so sorry Rickey!!!! We love you and we are praying for you!! May God comfort your whole family at this time as well as loved ones!!" RHOA star Kandi Burruss also shared words of comfort, writing, "Oh no! I'm so sorry for your loss. I love you & I'm praying for you."

The Dish Nation host also received words from support from his co-host Headkrack, who wrote, "I'm so sorry man. I love your kids like they my nephews. I know how you move so you don't ask for much but I'm here if you need me fam. My sincerest condolences brother."

Alongside his touching statement shared about his son—who was also a fellow comedian and actor—Rickey asked for comfort for his grieving family.
 
"I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning," he wrote in a Jan. 29 Instagram post. "I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."

