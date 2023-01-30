Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Daryl Sabara

Watch : Meghan Trainor Welcomes First Baby with Daryl Sabara

We're all about this announcement: Meghan Trainor is pregnant!

The "Made You Look" singer is expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara, she revealed on Today while also announcing her debut book Dear Future Mama. "I'm pregnant!" Meghan, who shares son Riley, 23 months, with Daryl, said via Zoom on Jan. 30. "We did it!"

Along with her sonogram photos, Meghan also shared that their second child will be arriving this summer. As for the sex of the baby, the "Me Too" singer, 29, and the Spy Kids alum, 30, know if they're having a boy or a girl, but they're "saving it for TikTok."

Meghan's sweet announcement comes just days before son Riley celebrates his second birthday on Feb. 8. So, does he know he's going to be a big brother? "Yeah," Meghan told the Today co-hosts. "We try to say, 'Baby in mama's belly.' And he just points at his belly now and says, 'Baby.'"